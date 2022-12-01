It’s Poland vs Argentina and not Lewandowski vs Messi: Poland coach

Sports

TBS Report
01 December, 2022, 12:05 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 12:06 am

Related News

It’s Poland vs Argentina and not Lewandowski vs Messi: Poland coach

"It's not tennis where they're going to play one-on-one and everyone will wait to see who serves an ace or a beautiful lob. Lewandowski needs his teammates, and so does Messi. This match is not friendly. It's going to be a fight between two teams who both can still progress," he added.

TBS Report
01 December, 2022, 12:05 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 12:06 am
It’s Poland vs Argentina and not Lewandowski vs Messi: Poland coach

Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz clearly said that Poland's upcoming match against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 is a team and not a contest between Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

Both Lewandowski and Messi are expected to be the trump cards for their respective teams in the upcoming Group C match on Wednesday, November 30 at Stadium 974 – Ras Abu Aboud.

However, Michniewicz was of the opinion that teammates need to support their respective stalwarts in the high-voltage match. He said that it's not tennis where two players go up against each other.

"Ever since the groups were drawn, the whole world has been waiting to see this match. It's a match between Poland and Argentina, not between Lewandowski and Messi," Michniewicz was quoted as saying in the press conference.

"It's not tennis where they're going to play one-on-one and everyone will wait to see who serves an ace or a beautiful lob. Lewandowski needs his teammates, and so does Messi. This match is not friendly. It's going to be a fight between two teams who both can still progress," he added.

Both Poland and Argentina are in with a realistic chance of advancing to the Round of 16 of the World Cup. A win would take them through to the next round, but a loss could land them in hot waters.

Poland are currently the table-toppers in Group C with four points and a goal difference of two. After drawing against Mexico, they defeated Saudi Arabia in their previous group match.

FIFA World Cup 2022

Argentina Football Team / Poland Football Team / FIFA World Cup 2022 / Qatar World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

16h | Panorama
Illustration: Sharier Khan

Banking, the Shibram way

16h | Satire
Complex and lengthy environmental and social safeguard reviews are sometimes more stringent than those adopted by the Bank’s wealthy shareholders in their own countries. Photo: Reuters

Rebooting the World Bank

14h | Panorama
Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

1h | Videos
Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

3h | Videos
Bhediya movie review

Bhediya movie review

3h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months