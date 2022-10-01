It's our fault that we don't notice women's team's improvement: Nazmul Hassan

TBS Report
01 October, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 05:37 pm

Bangladesh absolutely crushed Thailand in the first match of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup in Sylhet. The team has been in fine form, having won all the matches in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan inaugurated the tournament that's being held in Sylhet. 

Nazmul heaped praise on the women's team for their consistent performance and admitted that the board doesn't notice their success as much as it should.

"The women's team has been playing well for a while now," said the BCB president. "It's our fault that we don't notice that. They have become the champions of the Qualifier, played the World Cup [in 2022] and won the Asia Cup [in 2018]. They have been consistent."

"It's a great feeling. If we look at the rankings, we're probably ninth [in T20Is]. Ireland, Zimbabwe, Thailand and Scotland are the teams to follow. Since they are almost as strong as us, they are tough opponents. I was afraid that it would be a difficult game [against Thailand]. But the way they carried themselves with confidence was great to see," he added.

In the match, the hosts were given a small target of 83 which they achieved in 11.4 overs. Leg-spinner Rumana Ahmed and opening batter Shamima Sultana lifted the Tigresses in their nine-wicket victory. 

Thailand won the toss and elected to bat first. Natthakan Chantham (20) and Phannita Maya (26) were the only two batters scoring 20 or more. Rumana was the pick of the bowlers as she returned three for nine. 

Nahida Akter, Shohely Akhter and Sanjida Meghla picked up two wickets each.

Shamima's stroke-filled 49 off just 30 balls helped Bangladesh chase down the target with 50 balls to spare. She struck 10 boundaries in her match-winning knock. 

Bangladesh will face Pakistan in their next match on 3 October. 

