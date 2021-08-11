It's official! Messi is announced as a PSG player

Sports

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 02:05 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 03:05 am

It's official! Messi is announced as a PSG player

Paris Saint-Germain have announced Lionel Messi as their newest signing

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 02:05 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 03:05 am
Photo: PSG
Photo: PSG

Lionel Messi has officially been announced as a Paris Saint-Germain player via their socials with a video teaser.

The video teaser begins with a tour of the Parc des Princes and at the very end, shows Messi in a PSG kit, with the number 30 on the back

Earlier, there were video leaks that showed the Argentine forward was filmed wearing the jersey number 30, in a PSG kit.

While many expected him to wear the jersey number 10, his former Barcelona compatriot Neymar has that number.

However, the 30 number jersey is significant in Messi's career as it was the jersey that Messi wore first at Barcelona.

After the announcement was made, Messi told PSG's official website, "I'm looking forward to starting a new chapter in my career in Paris. The club and his vision are a perfect match for my ambitions. I'm determined to build something great for the club and the fans. I can't wait to step onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes." 

