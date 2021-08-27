It's official: Cristiano Ronaldo is back at Manchester United!

Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus for a fee of 15 million euros with eight million in add-ons.

The 36-year-old was earlier linked with a move to Manchester City, but talks with the club broke down once his former club, Manchester United entered the fray.

In their official website, they wrote: "Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.

Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal. In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games. Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester."