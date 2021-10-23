'It's not my time!' - Ronaldo scoffs at Portugal retirement talk as he aims for more titles

FILE PHOTO: Football - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Group B - Portugal v Lithuania - Estadio Algarve, Faro, Portugal - November 14, 2019 Portugal&#039;s Cristiano Ronaldo gestures. Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Football - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Group B - Portugal v Lithuania - Estadio Algarve, Faro, Portugal - November 14, 2019 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures. Reuters

One of the greatest footballers of all time has denied the retirement talks at the age of 36 from international stage. The Portuguese forward also believes he can still claim trophies for his club.

What has been said?

"Why? I think it's not my time yet," Ronaldo told Sky Sports News when asked if he was considering international retirement. "It's not what people want, it's what I want.

"It's when I feel that I'm not capable to run, to dribble, to shoot, if the power is gone ... but I still have that stuff so I want to continue because I'm still motivated. It's the main word - [motivated] to do my stuff, to make people happy and my family happy and the fans and myself. I want to put the level even higher.

"You speak about Portugal but in the Champions League I have the most goals, the most wins, assists … everything. But I want to carry on. I like to play football. I feel good to make people happy."

Ronaldo backs Red Devils to ride transition

Elsewhere, Ronaldo also reflected on United's turbulent run of form, and has backed his team-mates to pull together and achieve their goals.

"We are in a moment in my opinion that Manchester (United) do a few changes; they buy me, they buy (Raphael) Varane and (Jadon) Sancho," the veteran further explained.

"The adaptation will take time, even the system of the game that we play, but I think step by step we have to put it in our mind that everything is possible.

"I don't speak only about my individual stuff, I put the collective in first place. To win things as a collective, it's more easy to win individual stuff, so I believe that and I still think it's possible."

The bigger picture

Ronaldo will hope to help United to victory against the odds this weekend, when they play arguably their biggest game of the campaign against Liverpool.

The Portuguese will cross paths with the Red Devils' historical rival in a north-west derby that could have a huge effect on the trajectory of the Premier League title race.

International comrade Bruno Fernandes, though, faces a race to be fit for the clash at Old Trafford.

