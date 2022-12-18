It’s not ideal to play Test cricket after 5/6 months: Shakib

Bangladesh played the last Test before hosting India in Chattogram last June and lost both of the two matches in the West Indies tour. After that, Shakib and his team were busy playing white ball cricket.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan insisted on playing Test cricket at a regular basis, stating that if a team plays this format after every five or six months, it would be difficult to keep up the rhythm as the longer version game demands huge effort physically and mentally.  

Bangladesh played the last Test before hosting India in Chattogram last June and lost both of the two matches in the West Indies tour. After that, Shakib and his team were busy playing white ball cricket.

Bangladesh again in Test cricket after five months and this time also the result is the same. India picked up a 188-run win, beating Bangladesh with incredible ease. And it was easily understood that Bangladesh was playing a Test match after a long interval as they couldn't meet up the physical and mental demands of the longer version format.

There was no sign of saving the match among the cricketers as they lacked fighting spirit and patience. They were bowled out for 150 on an easy pitch and despite a debut century of Zakir Hasan, they were dismissed for 324 in the second innings.

Bangladesh handed India a 188-run victory by losing the last four wickets in just 49 minutes of play on the last day on Sunday.

 Shakib's counterattacking 84 runs reduced the margin of defeat only. However, the captain blamed Bangladesh's first-innings batting for the match loss.

"It was a good wicket to bat on but we didn't bat well (in the first innings). Playing Tests after 5-6 months is certainly not ideal but that cannot be an excuse. Credit must be given to India for the way they bowled. They have created pressure by bowling as a unit," Shakib said here today after the match.

The captain of Bangladesh also showed a way to improve.

"We have to play good cricket on all five days of the Test. We actually needed four special innings to get a result against India."

The only outcome of Bangladesh in this Test was the century of Zakir Hasan. The 24-year-old cricketer who made his debut in this Test, was not able to help the side avoid defeat but he has given a message of bright future.

Excitement was also found in Shakib's voice also.

"He was taken because he has scored a lot of runs in domestic cricket. I hope he will score more centuries for Bangladesh."

