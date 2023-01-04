'It's not the end of my career to come to South Africa': Ronaldo accidentally calls Saudi Arabia that during Al Nassr unveiling

Cristiano Ronaldo made a comical mistake as he tried to express appreciation for Saudi Arabia at his unveiling with Al-Nassr on Tuesday.

As can be seen in the below clip around the 45-second mark, Ronaldo said "for me it's not the end of my career to come to South Africa."



🗣️ "Many people speak and give their opinion but they really know nothing about football. To be honest, I really don't worry about what people say. I took my decision."



Cristiano Ronaldo says he doesn't care what people think of his move to Al-Nassr.

In fairness to him, however, he had correctly said Saudi Arabia earlier in the news conference.

Ronaldo's decision to go to a relatively unknown league after leaving Manchester United has been criticised by some people as a money-motivated move as he winds down his career, but he denied that is the case.

Al-Nassr play next against Al-Ta'ee on Thursday, though as of Tuesday afternoon it has yet to be announced when Ronaldo will make his first appearance.