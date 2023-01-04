'It's not the end of my career to come to South Africa': Ronaldo accidentally calls Saudi Arabia that during Al Nassr unveiling

Sports

TBS Report
04 January, 2023, 12:05 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 12:16 am

Photo: Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo made a comical mistake as he tried to express appreciation for Saudi Arabia at his unveiling with Al-Nassr on Tuesday.

As can be seen in the below clip around the 45-second mark, Ronaldo said "for me it's not the end of my career to come to South Africa."

In fairness to him, however, he had correctly said Saudi Arabia earlier in the news conference.

Ronaldo's decision to go to a relatively unknown league after leaving Manchester United has been criticised by some people as a money-motivated move as he winds down his career, but he denied that is the case.

Al-Nassr play next against Al-Ta'ee on Thursday, though as of Tuesday afternoon it has yet to be announced when Ronaldo will make his first appearance.

