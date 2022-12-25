'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

Sports

Hindustan Times
25 December, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 02:13 pm

Related News

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan walked across, Kohli went towards him and pointed his finger to the huddle.

Hindustan Times
25 December, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 02:13 pm
&#039;It&#039;s not easily forgotten&#039;: Gavaskar on Kohli&#039;s outburst at Bangladesh players&#039; celebrations

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar reacted to Virat Kohli's heated altercation with the Bangladesh cricketers following their wild celebration of his wicket late on Day 3 in the second Test in Mirpur.

Kohli was dismissed while trying to play a forward defence off Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the 20th over of India's second innings.

Mominul Haque took a good low catch to send the former India captain packing after a struggling 22-ball 1-run knock.

There was no stopping Miraz, who ran towards his teammates, screaming his lungs out.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, senior batter Mushfiquir Rahim and pretty much all the Bangladesh players started celebrating wildly.

Something was said to Kohli at that very moment.

The veteran right-handed batter did not take that lightly.

He stood his ground and said a few words to the Bangladesh cricketers joined in a huddle.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan walked across, Kohli went towards him and pointed his finger to the huddle.

Kohli walked back only after the umpires stepped in.

"Somebody might have said something. I was on-air, I'm sure. I didn't see anything. Sunny bhai was asking who said what. I'm not really sure what exactly happened. The celebrations started and they were quite away from Kohli. But he was not happy at all," said former Bangladesh cricketer Athar Ali Khan in the post-match show on Sony Sports Network.

Gavaskar had a slightly different take.

The former India captain said the roots for Saturday's action were in the first Test in Chattogram when Kohli and Mohammed Siraj had mimicked Litton Das after getting him out.

"In the first Test, something happened when Litton Das put his hand to his ear and said something to Siraj. He got out two balls later. I wasn't there but I read about it. Kohli and Siraj also tucked their hands behind their ears to mimic Litton."

"These things happen. Litton Das is one of Bangladesh's best batters so India were delighted with his wicket. Now you know Virat Kohli is the best batter in the world. So getting his wicket and the fact that he had done the thing in the first Test, it's not easily forgotten," Gavaskar said.

Cricket

Sunil Gavaskar / Virat Kohli / Mehidy Hasan Miraz / Bangladesh Cricket Team / India Cricket Team / Test Cricket / ICC Test Championship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emdad Hoque. Sketch: TBS

Emdad Hoque: The man who wore his 'mission' on his sleeve

2h | Mode
Aneeka Bushra’s never-ending experiments and fusion looks have made her a standout. Photo: Courtesy

Splendor by Aneeka Bushra: Where brides embrace fantasy, tradition and their natural beauty

5h | Mode
There was the imagination at play --- of hundreds of Christmas trees lighting up the cold, desolate streets of the world. Photo: Reuters

On Christmas, that Shining City on the Hill...

7h | Panorama
These books will restore financial common sense in 2023

These books will restore financial common sense in 2023

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World’s The biggest goldfish caught!

World’s The biggest goldfish caught!

1h | TBS Stories
FIFA salty over Salt Bae intruding Argentina's World Cup celebrations

FIFA salty over Salt Bae intruding Argentina's World Cup celebrations

17h | TBS SPORTS
Will KKR have Bangladeshi Tigers Shakib-Liton in their starting XI?

Will KKR have Bangladeshi Tigers Shakib-Liton in their starting XI?

18h | TBS SPORTS
Flat sales may decrease next year due to new DAB

Flat sales may decrease next year due to new DAB

19h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

5
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain