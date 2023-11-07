'It's in the laws': Shakib adamant despite severe backlash on timed out dismissal

Sports

Hindustan Times
07 November, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 11:40 am

Related News

'It's in the laws': Shakib adamant despite severe backlash on timed out dismissal

Shakib Al Hasan stood firm on his decision not to withdraw the timed out appeal against Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews during Bangladesh-Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match.

Hindustan Times
07 November, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 11:40 am
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has no regrets about firstly, appealing for timed out against Angelo Mathews and then not withdrawing it despite being asked by the umpires during a World Cup 2023 match in Delhi on Monday. 

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth - two vastly experienced ICC Elite Panel match officials - asked Shakib twice if he would want to withdraw the appeal, said the fourth umpire, Adrian Holdstock but the Bangladesh all-rounder did not change his mind. As a result, Mathews became the first cricketer in the history of international cricket to be given timed out.

According to Rule 40.1.1 of ICC's playing conditions, "After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless time has been called, be ready to receive the ball or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within two minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, timed out."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Shakib said he was just playing according to the laws of the game and if anyone has a problem with that he should ask the ICC to change the rules.

"I appealed to the umpires, umpire told me whether you're going to call him back or not, if I said he's out, then you call him back, it doesn't look good. I said I won't call him back," Shakib said in the post-match press conference after Bangladesh won the heated match by three wickets.

"Well, then ICC should look into it and change the rules," the Bangladesh captain said when asked about the spirit of cricket.

He added: "It's in the laws. I don't know if it's right or wrong, but I had to take a decision to, you know, make sure that my team wins, and whatever I had to do, I have to do it," Shakib, who adjudged Player of the Match for his 82 off 65 and 2/57 with the ball.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Shakib al Hasan / ICC World Cup 2023 / Angelo Mathews / Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flags are seen ahead of the Arab League Summit in Algiers, Algeria November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

Pan-Arabism: The quest for Arab unity

4h | Panorama
The Dome of the Rock in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Exploring the difference between Judaism and Zionism

4h | Panorama
Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

4h | Panorama
A timeline of Israel-Palestine

A timeline of Israel-Palestine

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

1h | TBS World
Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

1h | Tech Talk
The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

18h | TBS World
Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

1d | TBS SPORTS