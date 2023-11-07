'It's in the laws': Shakib adamant despite severe backlash on timed out dismissal

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has no regrets about firstly, appealing for timed out against Angelo Mathews and then not withdrawing it despite being asked by the umpires during a World Cup 2023 match in Delhi on Monday.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth - two vastly experienced ICC Elite Panel match officials - asked Shakib twice if he would want to withdraw the appeal, said the fourth umpire, Adrian Holdstock but the Bangladesh all-rounder did not change his mind. As a result, Mathews became the first cricketer in the history of international cricket to be given timed out.

According to Rule 40.1.1 of ICC's playing conditions, "After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless time has been called, be ready to receive the ball or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within two minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, timed out."

Shakib said he was just playing according to the laws of the game and if anyone has a problem with that he should ask the ICC to change the rules.

"I appealed to the umpires, umpire told me whether you're going to call him back or not, if I said he's out, then you call him back, it doesn't look good. I said I won't call him back," Shakib said in the post-match press conference after Bangladesh won the heated match by three wickets.

"Well, then ICC should look into it and change the rules," the Bangladesh captain said when asked about the spirit of cricket.

He added: "It's in the laws. I don't know if it's right or wrong, but I had to take a decision to, you know, make sure that my team wins, and whatever I had to do, I have to do it," Shakib, who adjudged Player of the Match for his 82 off 65 and 2/57 with the ball.