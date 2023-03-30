'It's fun': Rony relishing batting with Litton

Bangladesh T20I opener Rony Talukdar has hit the purple patch after earning a national team recall following a stellar Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He gave a couple of quick starts in the England T20Is but really came into his own in the ongoing series against Ireland.

After smacking a superb 38-ball-67, Rony forged a record partnership en route to his breezy 44 with Litton Das. During an interview with The Business Standard (TBS) early in the month, Rony praised Litton and said there's a lot to learn from his batting. After opening the batting five times with him, Rony echoed his words while talking to reporters ahead of the third T20I.

"He [Litton] is the main batter of the Bangladesh team, that's what I think," he stated. "It's really fun to bat with him because we always try to rotate the strike. When you're batting with him, you won't notice how the runs have been scored. You just want to sit and watch him bat when he is at the crease. There are so many things to learn from him."

The duo played only six dot balls in the record-breaking 124-run opening stand on Wednesday and Rony said they always looked to score.

"If you rotate strike regularly, it releases pressure from the batters be it in ODI or T20I. That's what we were trying - to score runs in each ball. If your intent is positive, you can do that. We were trying to do that," he mentioned.

Rony pointed out that both him and Litton playing with the same intent allowed both of them to make substantial contributions.

"When I'm playing aggressive cricket, I want my partner to play with the same intent on the other side. It gets easier for both batters to play long innings."