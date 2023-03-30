'It's fun': Rony relishing batting with Litton

Sports

TBS Report
30 March, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 05:39 pm

Related News

'It's fun': Rony relishing batting with Litton

After smacking a superb 38-ball-67, Rony forged a record partnership en route to his breezy 44 with Litton Das. During an interview with The Business Standard (TBS) early in the month, Rony praised Litton and said there's a lot to learn from his batting. After opening the batting five times with him, Rony echoed his words while talking to reporters ahead of the third T20I.

TBS Report
30 March, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 05:39 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh T20I opener Rony Talukdar has hit the purple patch after earning a national team recall following a stellar Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He gave a couple of quick starts in the England T20Is but really came into his own in the ongoing series against Ireland.

After smacking a superb 38-ball-67, Rony forged a record partnership en route to his breezy 44 with Litton Das. During an interview with The Business Standard (TBS) early in the month, Rony praised Litton and said there's a lot to learn from his batting. After opening the batting five times with him, Rony echoed his words while talking to reporters ahead of the third T20I.

"He [Litton] is the main batter of the Bangladesh team, that's what I think," he stated. "It's really fun to bat with him because we always try to rotate the strike. When you're batting with him, you won't notice how the runs have been scored. You just want to sit and watch him bat when he is at the crease. There are so many things to learn from him."

The duo played only six dot balls in the record-breaking 124-run opening stand on Wednesday and Rony said they always looked to score. 

"If you rotate strike regularly, it releases pressure from the batters be it in ODI or T20I. That's what we were trying - to score runs in each ball. If your intent is positive, you can do that. We were trying to do that," he mentioned. 

Rony pointed out that both him and Litton playing with the same intent allowed both of them to make substantial contributions.

"When I'm playing aggressive cricket, I want my partner to play with the same intent on the other side. It gets easier for both batters to play long innings."

 

Cricket

Litton Das / Rony Talukdar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Paradise Kingfisher. Photo: John Cornforth

Into the world of avian tail feathers

8h | Earth
Kishoreganj produces around 1,500 metric tons of dried fish yearly. Of this, more than 800 metric tons are produced in Kuliarchar Das Para Dangi. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A fishing village by Kalni river: The charm and economics of Das Para Shutki Dangi

10h | Panorama
Masum Billah, Journalist, Sketch: TBS

Where are we with the Myanmar case at the ICJ?

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Policymakers keep solving the wrong banking problem

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

1h | TBS Stories
The price of dates has increased by Tk 50-250 per kg

The price of dates has increased by Tk 50-250 per kg

2h | TBS Stories
Biskut Factory's colourful sunglasses

Biskut Factory's colourful sunglasses

4h | TBS Stories
Five planets line up with moon

Five planets line up with moon

5h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year