'It's frustrating to read about us not being a good T20I team'

Bangladesh have always found it difficult to succeed in T20 cricket and there is not much to cheer about when it comes to the shortest format.

Bangladesh have already played six ICC World T20s but registered only one win in the main stage and that too way back in 2007. They are currently 10th in the ICC T20 rankings. But Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo doesn't think that Bangladesh are a bad T20I side and believes that they have all the ingredients to be a good T20I team.

"It's very frustrating continuously reading about the negative articles about Bangladesh cricket team and why you guys say it's not a very good T20 team is beyond me. I think we have got wonderful players and I am sure there is room for improvement. But I think we have got the ingredients to be a good T20 team," said Domingo.

The 46-year old admitted that Bangladesh lack powerful hitters of the ball, but added that there are some skilled players. Domingo requested the media to be a bit more positive about the team. "I know we don't have the physical attributes like the West Indies team, but we have got some skilled batsmen in our side. I am pleading to the media to be a bit more positive about the team because there are always negative comments and that is draining sometimes. I disagree with you totally and I don't think we are a bad T20 team at all and think we got some wonderful T20 players and if backed and supported, they can be forced to reckon with," he mentioned.

"We know we have to improve and that's obvious but there is a process and we haven't played many T20 over the last one year. The T20 series against New Zealand was disappointing but we played really well against Zimbabwe and we are confident that we can get some positives going into the series," he added.