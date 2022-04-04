It's a big crime to come abroad and give wickets to spinners: Mominul

There was a ray of hope when Bangladesh bowlers restricted South Africa to 204 in their second innings and kept the target to 274. But they lost their way later in the fourth day when they lost three quick wickets in only six overs played before bad light interrupted the play and couldn't fight back from that.

The visitors were bundled out for a paltry 53, their lowest fourth innings total and second-lowest in Tests overall, and lost the Durban Test by 220 runs

Their previous lowest fourth innings total was 90 against the same opponent at Potchefstroom in 2017 while their second-lowest score was 62 against Sri Lanka.

Spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer ran riot and shared all 10 wickets between them.

Mahraj picked up 7 wickets for 32 while Harmer bagged 3 for 21.

It was Maharaj's eighth Test five-for and best figures at home.

Maharaj's seven wickets came in 60 balls, the second-fastest since 2002 after Stuart Broad's against Australia in 2015.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque was devastated regarding his team's batters giving their wickets away to spinners Maharaj and Harmer.

Mominul Haque said, "It's a big crime to come abroad and give wickets to spinners. Spinners should not be given wickets abroad. That's why we are all equally responsible for this. Because there is more chance to score runs against spinners. Of course it's our batting failure."

However, the captain of Bangladesh is happy of the fact that his team now has the winning mentality to win matches in foreign countries.

"There has to be a change at some point. Someone had to raise their hands. We are now serious about going abroad and winning. It's definitely a positive sign for the game."

When the reporters asked the reason behind the batting collapse of Bangladesh in the second innings, Mominul said,"We didn't handle the pressure that was there well after losing three wickets on the previous day. There is no other reason."

Despite all the negativities, Mominul Haque believes it is possible for Bangladesh to make a statement comeback on the second Test.

Mominul stated,"Of course we can bounce back. I don't see any reason why that is not possible. We played good cricket in the first four days out of the five. Except the last session of yesterday and the first session of today, we have many positive aspect to look back to in this match. Seeing them, we can definitely come back with confidence."

"We didn't play badly for 5 days, rather played one or two sessions badly. And in Test cricket, you know that if you slip a session, it's very difficult to come back from there. We can get mentally stronger and come back in the next Test."

Visitors Bangladesh meet hosts South Africa in the second Test at Port Elizabeth starting from April 8, Friday.