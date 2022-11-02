It's been the story when we play India. We're almost there but don't cross the line: Shakib

Sports

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 07:01 pm

Related News

It's been the story when we play India. We're almost there but don't cross the line: Shakib

Despite needing 85 runs from nine overs with all 10 wickets in hand after the rain break, Bangladesh fumbled the chase. 

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 07:01 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh T20I captain Shakib Al Hasan has expressed disappointment at losing another close game against India in a T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh lost the Super 12 match against India by five runs in the DLS method after rain shortened the match to 16 overs in the second innings.

"It's been the story when we play India. We're almost there but don't cross the line," Shakib said in the post-match presentation.

But Shakib also felt that it was a great game of cricket for the crowd to enjoy, despite Bangladesh suffering yet another heartbreak in a World Cup against India. 

"It was a great game, the crowd enjoyed it, and both teams enjoyed it, in the end, someone has to win and someone has to lose."

Litton Das, who was promoted back in the opening slot went all guns blazing, scoring the second-fastest fifty in this World Cup, from just 21 balls and had Bangladesh at 66 for no loss in the seventh over when rain came.

Shakib praised Litton's batting and said he's probably the best batter in the team: "Litton is batting really well, probably he's our best batter going around. We thought we could chase this down after that start."

Despite needing 85 runs from nine overs with all 10 wickets in hand after the rain break, Bangladesh fumbled the chase. 

It was a similar case with the bowling, as Bangladesh started well, but Shakib chose to bowl out his main bowler Taskin Ahmed early on, and that allowed India to plunder runs at the death overs and put on a big total of 184/6.

Shakib explained why Taskin bowled out early on: "Our plan was to get India's top order quickly, that's why I bowled out Taskin, he's been our main bowler. Unfortunately, he couldn't get wickets today, he was unlucky but it was a plan to get India's top order out to dictate the game."

The result almost knocks Bangladesh out of the World Cup with one game against Pakistan left but Shakib wants his team to remain positive. 

"We're positive, we wanted to enjoy this World Cup, hopefully, we can continue this," he concluded.

Cricket / T20 World Cup

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Shakib al Hasan / T20 World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nirmol Saha’s three sons- Porimol, Uttom and Utpol Saha- are now continuing with their father’s sweet making business. Photo: Rakibul Islam

Vadu Saha: The 60-year-old sweet maker deeply intertwined with the history of Rajbari

8h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

The missing 'political will' to rein in money laundering

10h | Panorama
More than 150 people were crushed in a Halloween crowd surge in Seoul on 29 October, Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg

Halloween tragedy is a test for a deeply unpopular leader

6h | Panorama
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has warned investors of a “higher likelihood of a recession” and signaled a less hawkish approach is in the works. Photo: Reuters

Whatever you do, do not mention the interest rate pivot

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How SRK became King Khan

How SRK became King Khan

54m | Videos
Pigeon market of Cumilla

Pigeon market of Cumilla

1h | Videos
Excitement of Bangladesh-India match spreads in Adelaide

Excitement of Bangladesh-India match spreads in Adelaide

5h | Videos
T20 World Cup 2022: Key factors in Bangladesh-India match

T20 World Cup 2022: Key factors in Bangladesh-India match

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

4
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due

6
Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names
Bangladesh

Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names