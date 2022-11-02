Bangladesh T20I captain Shakib Al Hasan has expressed disappointment at losing another close game against India in a T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh lost the Super 12 match against India by five runs in the DLS method after rain shortened the match to 16 overs in the second innings.

"It's been the story when we play India. We're almost there but don't cross the line," Shakib said in the post-match presentation.

But Shakib also felt that it was a great game of cricket for the crowd to enjoy, despite Bangladesh suffering yet another heartbreak in a World Cup against India.

"It was a great game, the crowd enjoyed it, and both teams enjoyed it, in the end, someone has to win and someone has to lose."

Litton Das, who was promoted back in the opening slot went all guns blazing, scoring the second-fastest fifty in this World Cup, from just 21 balls and had Bangladesh at 66 for no loss in the seventh over when rain came.

Shakib praised Litton's batting and said he's probably the best batter in the team: "Litton is batting really well, probably he's our best batter going around. We thought we could chase this down after that start."

Despite needing 85 runs from nine overs with all 10 wickets in hand after the rain break, Bangladesh fumbled the chase.

It was a similar case with the bowling, as Bangladesh started well, but Shakib chose to bowl out his main bowler Taskin Ahmed early on, and that allowed India to plunder runs at the death overs and put on a big total of 184/6.

Shakib explained why Taskin bowled out early on: "Our plan was to get India's top order quickly, that's why I bowled out Taskin, he's been our main bowler. Unfortunately, he couldn't get wickets today, he was unlucky but it was a plan to get India's top order out to dictate the game."

The result almost knocks Bangladesh out of the World Cup with one game against Pakistan left but Shakib wants his team to remain positive.

"We're positive, we wanted to enjoy this World Cup, hopefully, we can continue this," he concluded.