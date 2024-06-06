Italy's Paolini sets French Open final clash with Swiatek

Hours after World No.1 Iga Swiatek sealed her spot in the third successive French Open final on Thursday, Italy's Jasmine Paolini outclassed Russian sensation Mirra Andreeva in the semi-finals to set a blockbuster showdown clash with the top seed at the Roland Garros.

Italy's Paolini upstaged the 17-year-old Russian 6-3, 6-1 to enter the final of the French Open 2024. Paolini has entered her first Grand Slam final at the age of 28.

Before her win over Andreeva, Paolini struggled to cross the second round of a major tournament this season. Paolini is the first Italian player to enter the summit clash of the Paris event after doubles partner Sara Errani in 2012. Paolini suffered a defeat at the hands of Andreeva in the previous match in Madrid.

Paolini's memorable win over Andreeva arrived two days after Jannik Sinner punched his tickets for the last four in the men's singles event of the French Open. An early exit for Novak Djokovic from the Roland Garros has also confirmed Sinner's No.1 spot in the ATP rankings.