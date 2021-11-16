'Italy will hopefully win the World Cup': Mancini still optimistic as Azzurri enter play-offs

Sports

Reuters
16 November, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 01:04 pm

Related News

'Italy will hopefully win the World Cup': Mancini still optimistic as Azzurri enter play-offs

The Azzurri failed to qualify for a World Cup finals tournament for the first time since 1958 four years ago after defeat by Sweden in the playoffs over two legs.

Reuters
16 November, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 01:04 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Italy coach Roberto Mancini was upbeat about his side's chances of playing at the 2022 World Cup despite the European champions missing out on an automatic qualification spot on Monday.

Four months on from their Euro 2020 success, Italy's 0-0 draw in Northern Ireland meant Switzerland finished top of World Cup qualifying Group C following their 4-0 win over Bulgaria in Lucerne, condemning Mancini's men to the playoffs.

It is the second successive World Cup qualification campaign that Italy have only made the playoffs, with three teams from the 12 involved this time around progressing to Qatar.

The Azzurri failed to qualify for a World Cup finals tournament for the first time since 1958 four years ago after defeat by Sweden in the playoffs over two legs.

"I am very confident for the playoffs," Mancini told RAI Sport. "Maybe we will even win the World Cup finals.

"We can't do anything about it now, we have these (playoff) games in March and will try to give our best.

"It's a pity, because we should have sealed the group long before it came to this. We just need to rediscover what we were all about up until today."

Switzerland's four-goal winning margin meant Italy would have had to win by three goals in Belfast, but the injury-hit visitors offered little in attack all match, with Northern Ireland having the best chances to claim victory.

"We knew that it was difficult coming here. We gave our all and were unable to score," Italy forward Domenico Berardi said.

"They put all their defenders behind the ball and it was difficult to break them down.

"It is disappointing we didn't already seal the group earlier. We have to roll our sleeves up, prepare for March and book our spot at the World Cup."

Football

Italy Football Team / Roberto Mancini / World Cup Qualifiers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

22h | Videos
TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

1d | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

1d | Videos
How will the rape case be proved?

How will the rape case be proved?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

6
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10