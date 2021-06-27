Italy sets a 31-match unbeaten record, moves to quarter-finals

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - Italy v Austria - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 26, 2021 Italy players celebrate after the match Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis

Roberto Mancini's men broke a record that has stood for 82 years. They booked their place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 by beating Austria 2-1.

With a 2-1 victory over Austria in extra time, Italy set a new national record of unbeaten run for 31 matches. The European giants conceded a goal after 114 minutes.

All three goals were scored in the extra time. Juventus forward opened the scoring at the 95th minute for Italy.

Austria fought tooth and nail to keep the Azzurri out of the tournament. But right after 10 minutes they went down 2-0 as Matteo Pessina scored a goal.

Sasa Kalajdzic scored one at the 114th minute for Austria. But that goal was not enough to take it to the tie-breaker.

The first half was Italy's, but they failed to make their dominance count. Austria stood impressively firm and did not give any chance to score.

The half's closest attempt came from the Italian forward Ciro Immobile. His long-range shot narrowly missed the top corner.

Marko Arnautovic gave Leonardo Bonucci a scare. He got a chance to score, but failed.

As time ticked away, Italy grew more and more nervous. And again Arnautovic gave Bonucci a hard time. The ex-inter player did put the ball into the net. But VAR ruled out that goal as he was in an offside position.

Roberto Mancini made two double substitutions. But that was not enough to break the deadlock. The Italy of the first half reemerged in extra time. And they left the ground with a 2-1 victory.