Italy sets a 31-match unbeaten record, moves to quarter-finals

Sports

TBS Report
27 June, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 12:27 pm

Related News

Italy sets a 31-match unbeaten record, moves to quarter-finals

With a 2-1 victory over Austria in extra time, Italy set a new national record of unbeaten run for 31 matches. The European giants conceded a goal after 114 minute

TBS Report
27 June, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 12:27 pm
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - Italy v Austria - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 26, 2021 Italy players celebrate after the match Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - Italy v Austria - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 26, 2021 Italy players celebrate after the match Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis

Roberto Mancini's men broke a record that has stood for 82 years. They booked their place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 by beating Austria 2-1.

With a 2-1 victory over Austria in extra time, Italy set a new national record of unbeaten run for 31 matches. The European giants conceded a goal after 114 minutes.

All three goals were scored in the extra time. Juventus forward opened the scoring at the 95th minute for Italy. 

Austria fought tooth and nail to keep the Azzurri out of the tournament. But right after 10 minutes they went down 2-0 as Matteo Pessina scored a goal.

Sasa Kalajdzic scored one at the 114th minute for Austria. But that goal was not enough to take it to the tie-breaker.

The first half was Italy's, but they failed to make their dominance count. Austria stood impressively firm and did not give any chance to score.

The half's closest attempt came from the Italian forward Ciro Immobile. His long-range shot narrowly missed the top corner.

Marko Arnautovic gave Leonardo Bonucci a scare. He got a chance to score, but failed.

As time ticked away, Italy grew more and more nervous. And again Arnautovic gave Bonucci a hard time. The ex-inter player did put the ball into the net. But VAR ruled out that goal as he was in an offside position.

Roberto Mancini made two double substitutions. But that was not enough to break the deadlock. The Italy of the first half reemerged in extra time. And they left the ground with a 2-1 victory.

Top News

Italy / Record / quarter finals

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

17h | Videos
TBS Stories: When hobby is money-maker

TBS Stories: When hobby is money-maker

17h | Videos
TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

21h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery