Italy level longest international unbeaten streak of all-time

03 September, 2021, 09:50 am
The Azzurri have not been bested since 2018, a remarkable stretch of 35 games that began following a Nations League loss to Portugal.

03 September, 2021, 09:50 am
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Italy are now tied with Brazil and Spain for the longest unbeaten streak in international history after their 1-1 draw with Bulgaria in World Cup qualifying on Thursday.

The Azzurri have not been bested since 2018, a remarkable stretch of 35 games that began following a Nations League loss to Portugal.

They won Euro 2020 this past summer and will look to make more history in the coming months in their quest to secure a 2022 World Cup berth.

Roberto Mancini's men now stand beside two of the greatest teams ever in Brazil of the 1990s and Spain in the 2000s.

It's worth noting that Algeria also have an active unbeaten streak going as they have not lost in their last 28 outings.

Italy lead Group C with 10 points in four matches and will play second-place Switzerland on Sunday in what may be a match to determine who tops the group.

Still, the Azzurri were disappointed not to earn a victory over Bulgaria.

"I am thrilled for the goal, but we should have won and we didn't do it," goalscorer Federico Chiesa told RAI Sport. "Now we must go to Switzerland and play as we know.

"It would have been better to take all three points home, we wanted to win and we have to focus on the next game now. We play good football and we have great ideas, we proved it tonight."

