'Italy have no alternative but to improve at Euros'

Sports

AFP
29 June, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 04:10 pm

Related News

'Italy have no alternative but to improve at Euros'

The Azzurri needed a last-gasp strike by Lazio winger Mattia Zaccagni to snatch a 1-1 draw with Croatia on Monday to send them through in second place behind Group B winners Spain.

AFP
29 June, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 04:10 pm
&#039;Italy have no alternative but to improve at Euros&#039;

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti expects his team will improve their performance level against Switzerland in the Euro 2024 last 16 on Saturday, after the holders limped painfully through the group phase.

The Azzurri needed a last-gasp strike by Lazio winger Mattia Zaccagni to snatch a 1-1 draw with Croatia on Monday to send them through in second place behind Group B winners Spain.

"We need to realise that we can't afford to switch off as we did at certain times in games that we have played so far," Spalletti told reporters Friday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The fact we're now into the heart of the competition, now that we've made it through the group, gives you the level you need to consistently demonstrate, as there is no alternative.

"From a psychological perspective, in terms of personality I do expect a bit more than what we've shown so far."

After an opening win over minnows Albania, Italy were thoroughly outplayed by three-time champions Spain.

Spalletti said his team had to step up a level to make Italy fans proud.

"We have to do something a bit better than what we've achieved so far to make that happen," he said.

"We had to make it through the group, we did that, now I expect to see (the players) a little bit more relaxed, because we have to focus on a knock-out match.

"You can't think about permutations... you have to act, the time is now, we can only make it through to the next round if we win the game."

Italy won the 2006 World Cup final at Berlin's Olympiastadion where they face Switzerland, bidding for a quarter-final spot against England or Slovakia.

"We have with us Gigi Buffon, who over the last days has spoken with us about that final, he discussed it with everyone," said Spalletti of the former goalkeeper, now head of Italy's delegation.

"He allowed us to relive all of the excitement that we enjoyed, watching it back home in 2006.

"We know we have to honour the comparisons with our predecessors, with that group when they brought home the trophy, it adds pressure and responsibility."

Football

UEFA EURO 2024 / Italy Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The slum area is gradually extending towards the Gulshan Lake side by land reclamation and filling the waterbody with waste. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The tale of Korail, a city inside a city

2h | Panorama
How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

1d | Panorama
Sajib Ranjan Biswas (left) and Rajesh Saha create sound effects for a movie scene at their Cowbell Studio. The duo represents the new generation of Foley artists in Bangladesh, striving to elevate the art form in the digital age. Photo: Courtesy

The art of Foley: Crafting cinematic soundscapes at FDC

1d | Features
Illustration: TBS

Declining share of consumption in GDP

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Smart investors started grabbing opportunities

Smart investors started grabbing opportunities

12m | Videos
What the DNCC Executive Magistrate said about the demolition of Sadeeq Agro.

What the DNCC Executive Magistrate said about the demolition of Sadeeq Agro.

1h | Videos
Joe Biden and Donald Trump lied in the debate

Joe Biden and Donald Trump lied in the debate

1h | Videos
India vs South Africa: who will win the title?

India vs South Africa: who will win the title?

2h | Videos