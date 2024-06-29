'Italy have no alternative but to improve at Euros'

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti expects his team will improve their performance level against Switzerland in the Euro 2024 last 16 on Saturday, after the holders limped painfully through the group phase.

The Azzurri needed a last-gasp strike by Lazio winger Mattia Zaccagni to snatch a 1-1 draw with Croatia on Monday to send them through in second place behind Group B winners Spain.

"We need to realise that we can't afford to switch off as we did at certain times in games that we have played so far," Spalletti told reporters Friday.

"The fact we're now into the heart of the competition, now that we've made it through the group, gives you the level you need to consistently demonstrate, as there is no alternative.

"From a psychological perspective, in terms of personality I do expect a bit more than what we've shown so far."

After an opening win over minnows Albania, Italy were thoroughly outplayed by three-time champions Spain.

Spalletti said his team had to step up a level to make Italy fans proud.

"We have to do something a bit better than what we've achieved so far to make that happen," he said.

"We had to make it through the group, we did that, now I expect to see (the players) a little bit more relaxed, because we have to focus on a knock-out match.

"You can't think about permutations... you have to act, the time is now, we can only make it through to the next round if we win the game."

Italy won the 2006 World Cup final at Berlin's Olympiastadion where they face Switzerland, bidding for a quarter-final spot against England or Slovakia.

"We have with us Gigi Buffon, who over the last days has spoken with us about that final, he discussed it with everyone," said Spalletti of the former goalkeeper, now head of Italy's delegation.

"He allowed us to relive all of the excitement that we enjoyed, watching it back home in 2006.

"We know we have to honour the comparisons with our predecessors, with that group when they brought home the trophy, it adds pressure and responsibility."