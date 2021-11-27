Italy and Portugal on collision course in 2022 World Cup playoffs

Sports

Hindustan Times
27 November, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 02:16 pm

Related News

Italy and Portugal on collision course in 2022 World Cup playoffs

The winning team from each path qualifies for the World Cup in Qatar, meaning Italy and Portugal cannot both reach the tournament.

Hindustan Times
27 November, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 02:16 pm
FILE PHOTO: Football - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Group B - Portugal v Lithuania - Estadio Algarve, Faro, Portugal - November 14, 2019 Portugal&#039;s Cristiano Ronaldo gestures. Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Football - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Group B - Portugal v Lithuania - Estadio Algarve, Faro, Portugal - November 14, 2019 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures. Reuters

The last two European champions, Italy and Portugal, could meet for a spot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after they were drawn on Friday in the same path for the playoffs.

The 12 teams -- 10 of which finished runners-up in their groups -- were split into three four-team paths, each with its own semi-finals and final. Seeded teams were guaranteed a home game in the semi-finals.

The winning team from each path qualifies for the World Cup in Qatar, meaning Italy and Portugal cannot both reach the tournament.

Italy, who won the Euros earlier this year, and 2016 European champions Portugal will play their semi-final games at home against North Macedonia and Turkey, respectively.

Should the two heavyweights advance, Portugal will have home advantage in the final.

"It could have been a little better, for sure." Italy coach Roberto Mancini told RAI2. "We are confident and positive, especially in the more difficult moments.

"As we would have gladly avoided them (Portugal), probably they too would have avoided us. We will have to play a great match (against North Macedonia), then we will see in the final."

Failure to advance would be a major blow for four-times World Cup winners Italy, who did not reach the 2018 edition -- the first time they missed out on qualification in 60 years.

Wales, who are looking to make their first World Cup in 64 years, were drawn in the same path as Scotland, who have not qualified since 1998.

"We've given ourselves a great opportunity. We've worked ever so hard to finish second and get that home draw. We've got everything to play for," Wales manager Robert Page told the BBC.

Older Wales fans still get high blood pressure thinking about the 1977 World Cup qualifier with Scotland.

Played at Liverpool's Anfield stadium, the Scots took the lead with a penalty awarded for handball even though replays showed it was Scotland striker Joe Jordan who handled.

Scotland won 2-0 to earn a place at the World Cup in Argentina the following year.

Eight years later, Scotland earned a vital draw in Cardiff to book a place at Mexico '86, but the celebrations were cut short after manager Jock Stein suffered a heart-attack on the touchline and died in the changing rooms shortly afterwards.

The playoff semi-finals and finals will be played from March 24-29.

FIFA also held the draw for the intercontinental playoffs where the Asian qualifier will play a team from South America while one from the CONCACAF region faces Oceania's qualifier.

 

EUROPEAN PLAYOFF DRAW (HOME SIDE FIRST)

Path A

Semi-final 1: Scotland v Ukraine

Semi-final 2: Wales v Austria

Path B

Semi-final 3: Russia v Poland

Semi-final 4: Sweden v Czech Republic

Path C

Semi-final 5: Italy v North Macedonia

Semi-final 6: Portugal v Turkey

 

INTERCONTINENTAL PLAYOFF DRAW

AFC team v CONMEBOL team

CONCACAF team v OFC team

Football

Italy Football Team / Portugal football team / FIFA World Cup Qualifier / Qatar World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Asian Openbill on a marsh. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Openbill: A bird that baffled Julian Huxley and endured a parade of poisoned snails

6h | Panorama
CMED’s trained paramedics go door to door documenting health conditions like blood pressure, diabetes, BMI etc. Photo: Courtesy

CMED: Providing villagers with affordable healthcare at home through ‘health accounts’

7h | Panorama
2022 Honda City RS

2022 Honda City RS

7h | Wheels
From fossil fuel to renewable energy

From fossil fuel to renewable energy

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

1d | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

1d | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

2d | Videos
Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

4
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 