Bangladesh stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto felt Litton Das's dismissal ruined their momentum as they failed to put up a total to test India's mighty batting line up in their fourth game of the ICC Cricket World Cup today at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

In a batting paradise, Litton was key as Bangladesh lost some quick wickets after getting a smashing start thanks to youngster Tanzid Hasan who hammered a 43 ball-51 with five fours and three sixes.

Bangladesh were 93 in just the 14th over before losing three quick wickets including Shanto as the onus was on Litton, who looked in supreme touch, to drive the side. But he played a wretched shot to be out on 66, giving Indian bowlers a chance to take the stranglehold.

Bangladesh eventually were held back to 256-8, a score that India easily chased down for their fourth straight victory in the World Cup. Virat Kohli led the victory with 97 ball-103 not out, an innings laced with six fours and four sixes.

"It would have been a different ball-game had Litton stayed a bit longer. I think the batting group has to take up responsibility," Shanto who led the side in absence of injured Shakib Al Hasan said after the match.

"India are always a very good side, a very capable team and they showed it today. All teams are good, but I think we didn't play our best cricket, hopefully, we'll play better in the future. Tanzid batted well, so did our bowlers, the problem is we didn't finish well with the bat."

Shanto informed that Shakib will be available for Bangladesh's next match against South Africa in Mumbai on 24 October.

"He's going on well (on Shakib), should be fit for the next match," he added.



India captain Rohit Sharma praised his bowlers to regroup well and take control of the match after Bangladesh made a swift start.

"It was a good win, something we were looking forward to. We didn't start well, but the guys pulled it back in the middle-overs and at the back-end. Our fielding has been superb in all these matches, it's something that's in your control, you can put in your best effort. The bowlers were smart to understand what lengths to bowl," he said.

"Jaddu (Jadeja) was brilliant with the ball and the catch, but you can't beat a hundred. We're doing well as a group, a medal for all performances in the playing field and that's something which motivates everyone to do well."

Rohit said the injury of Hardik Pandya was not serious enough as they expected him to back as soon as possible.

"He (Hardik) pulled up a bit sore, nothing really major. We'll see how he pulls up tomorrow morning and then plan on how to go forward."