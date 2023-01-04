It will take one or two months to fix everything if I become the CEO of BPL: Shakib

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has stated that it will take only one or two months for him to fix everything regarding the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) if he is given the CEO role of the tournament. BPL begins on Friday and the southpaw said he believes the domestic one-day tournament, Dhaka Premier League (DPL), is better than BPL.

The captain of Fortune Barisal is the brand ambassador of Gulf Oil Bangladesh. The star all-rounder sat in the office today as the CEO of the company.

When asked what changes he would bring to BPL if he was made the CEO, Shakib said," Everything".

"I wouldn't take much time to change things. It would take a maximum of one or two months."

"Everything would be cancelled and there would be a new draft, new auction. The BPL would take place in free time, there would be modern technologies and the broadcast would be good and there would be a home and away system," he said.

Shakib also mentioned that the lack of budget for BPL is due to the lack of interest to do anything well.

"It is difficult to say whether they couldn't or did not want to do it. I see no reason. Honestly, I believe, we never wanted to do anything until now. There is no budget because we could not plan a budget. The BPL budget was supposed to be much bigger," he added.

"BPL is full of mismanagement. I think comparatively DPL is better than BPL."