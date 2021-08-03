'It is the true spirit' - Olympics athletics gold shared for the first time in 113 years

Sports

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 01:15 am
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 01:24 am

Related News

'It is the true spirit' - Olympics athletics gold shared for the first time in 113 years

The official then said "it's possible" and, while trying to offer more of an explanation, the two athletes embraced and started celebrating, recognising that they had made history.

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 01:15 am
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 01:24 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

History was made at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium on Sunday as Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi shared an Olympic gold medal in the men's high jump.

A shared athletics medal hasn't been seen in the Games for 113 years, but the two were inseparable. Both had jumped 2.37 metres and fell short on 2.39 metres. With neither having committed any fouls, there was nothing that could separate them, with a jump-off then expected to be the tiebreaker.

"We can continue with the jump-off," an Olympics official explained to the pair on the track, but Mutaz Essa Barshim was quick with his response.

"Can we have two golds?" the Qatari asked. The official then said "it's possible" and, while trying to offer more of an explanation, the two athletes embraced and started celebrating, recognising that they had made history.

Meanwhile, Maksim Nedasekau took the bronze medal.

Videos and pictures of the good friends clasping hands, whooping for joy and embracing each other have gone viral on social media.

After climbing on to the podium together, Barshim and Tamberi presented the gold medals to each other amid more hugs and switched places to face their flags when each national anthem was played.

"He is one of my best friends, not only on the track, but outside the track," Barshim said on Sunday.

"We work together. This is a dream come true. It is the true spirit, the sportsman spirit, and we are here delivering this message."

In the 1912 Olympics a gold medal was shared in athletics - in both pentathlon and decathlon at the Stockholm Games.

Others

Tokyo 2020 / Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

6h | Videos
TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

6h | Videos
TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

6h | Videos
Indifference to hygienics seen among workers as RMG factories re-open despite lockdown

Indifference to hygienics seen among workers as RMG factories re-open despite lockdown

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

5
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 