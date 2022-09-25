'It is part of the game and it is an ICC rule': India captain defends 'controversial' run-out to seal England sweep

Sports

BSS
25 September, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 12:11 pm

Related News

'It is part of the game and it is an ICC rule': India captain defends 'controversial' run-out to seal England sweep

England were eyeing a remarkable win in the third women's one-day international when India bowler Deepti Sharma ran out non-striker Charlie Dean, who was well out of her ground. Despite being allowed under cricket's rules, running out a non-striker backing up has long been regarded as unsporting by many within the game.

BSS
25 September, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 12:11 pm
&#039;It is part of the game and it is an ICC rule&#039;: India captain defends &#039;controversial&#039; run-out to seal England sweep

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur insisted her side had committed no "crime" after sealing victory over England at Lord's on Saturday with a run-out at the non-striker's end.

England were eyeing a remarkable win in the third women's one-day international when India bowler Deepti Sharma ran out non-striker Charlie Dean, who was well out of her ground.

Dean's 47, batting at number nine, had given England, who were 53-6, the hope of chasing down a target of 170. Instead, they were bowled out for 153 as India won by 16 runs to complete a 3-0 series sweep.

An emotional Dean broke down in tears when her dismissal was confirmed before sportingly shaking hands with her opponents.

Despite being allowed under cricket's rules, running out a non-striker backing up has long been regarded as unsporting by many within the game.

But it was only this week the International Cricket Council reiterated the dismissal, known as a "Mankad" after India's Vinoo Mankad, who ran out Australia batsman Bill Brown backing up in a 1948 Test in Sydney, was completely legitimate.

This was both teams' first match at Lord's since England beat India in the 2017 Women's World Cup final.

And while some boos were heard following Dean's dismissal, Kaur was adamant Sharma had done nothing to overshadow either the victory or India pace great Jhulan Goswami's last match before international retirement.

"Today whatever we have done I don't think it was any crime, it is part of the game and it is an ICC rule and I think we just need to back our player," Kaur said.

"I don't think (Sharma) has done something wrong and we just need to back her."

England seamer Kate Cross said she would never take a wicket in this way but added: "I think it's a dismissal that's always going to divide opinion. That's all that's ever going to get said about it: some people are going to like it, some people aren't.

"Deepti chose to dismiss Charlie Dean that way. I'm more disappointed for Charlie Dean that she couldn't get a fifty at Lord's today because she looked set to do that.

"If we're looking at the real positives, then maybe that's the only way they could have got Deano out today."

Cricket

Mankading / India Women's Cricket Team / England Women's Cricket Team / icc

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBD

The world’s second-biggest fortune deserves a keener spotlight

1h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Commodity price hikes: Are int’l crises an opportunity for Bangladeshi businesses?

6h | Panorama
According to the Department of Social Services officials, the Rogi Kallyan Samity provided Tk20 crore 73 lakh to patients in 2021. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Rogi Kallyan Samity: A small lifeline for patients drowning in medical expenses

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

49m | Videos
Cumilla is a new possibility for tourism

Cumilla is a new possibility for tourism

49m | Videos
Behind the ongoing protests in Iran

Behind the ongoing protests in Iran

54m | Videos
Who will be the next James Bond?

Who will be the next James Bond?

54m | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh