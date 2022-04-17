'It made no sense to boo' - Rangnick defends Pogba after fans target midfielder

Sports

Reuters
17 April, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 03:15 pm

Related News

'It made no sense to boo' - Rangnick defends Pogba after fans target midfielder

Cristiano Ronaldo's 50th career club hat-trick dragged a below-par United over the line at Old Trafford to revitalise his side's hopes of a top-four finish, but the match was marred by supporters voicing their discontent.

Reuters
17 April, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 03:15 pm
&#039;It made no sense to boo&#039; - Rangnick defends Pogba after fans target midfielder

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick insisted it made no sense to boo individual players after the club's fans turned on French midfielder Paul Pogba in their 3-2 Premier League win over Norwich City on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 50th career club hat-trick dragged a below-par United over the line at Old Trafford to revitalise his side's hopes of a top-four finish, but the match was marred by supporters voicing their discontent.

Thousands of fans marched in protest against the club's owners ahead the match, before the players were targeted as Norwich came from 2-0 down to level at 2-2, with chants of "you're not fit to wear the shirt" coming down from the terraces.

Pogba was then booed as he was substituted and he was again targeted by fans as he walked off the pitch, appearing to cup his ears in the direction of the United supporters.

"I didn't hear it myself to be honest (the booing), but I was talking about it with my staff afterwards," Rangnick said. "I think the fans here are amazing, I really do. The support in the stadium today was great, it could not have been any better.

"I can understand if the fans are frustrated and disappointed but I don't think it makes sense to take on and to target any individual player. It is a collective responsibility.

"Even if you look into the past it does not make sense. This is why I will always defend and protect my players."

While Rangnick was full of praise for Ronaldo's efforts as the Portuguese veteran took his goal tally to 23 in all competitions, the German was less positive about his defence, who almost cost United a valuable three points.

They are now only three points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fourth in the race for Champions League qualification, but Rangnick was not overly confident of getting the job done, especially with title-chasing Liverpool up next on Tuesday.

"Everybody has seen today's game, we all know what team we're playing on Tuesday," Rangnick added. "They might have the chance to win four trophies. If we play like we did today it will be very difficult to get even a point out of this game.

"Our defensive shape was the biggest issue for me today although I wouldn't say shape because I don't think it had anything to do with shape. I'm not really happy with our performance when we weren't in possession of the ball.

"I know there are no easy games in this league but we have to defend better than we did today no matter what the opposition. Even more so if we think about the upcoming next games."

Football

Paul Pogba / Ralf Rangnick / manchester united / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The issue is not that Musk lacks the cash to buy Twitter. It’s that he lacks the temperament to run it. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk is not what Twitter needs right now

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘It is somehow ingrained in us that a multinational job is better than a local one’

3h | Panorama
All the products of KJ are entirely handmade and environment-friendly. Photo: Courtesy

KJ: Introducing lifestyle footwear to light up your day

4h | Mode
A variety of bakery and pastry products are made in a healthy environment in the factory of Le Beckhouse. The bakery was launched at the initiative of UK-returnee Abrar Hossain and two of his friends, Mohammad Ataul and Sajid Ahmed, in the Kalurghat Bscic industrial area of Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Le Bakehouse: Chattogram’s bakery at its best

3h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Russia warns Sweden, Finland over joining NATO

Russia warns Sweden, Finland over joining NATO

5h | Videos
The surge of students going abroad for higher education

The surge of students going abroad for higher education

19h | Videos
Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

19h | Videos
Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

6
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals