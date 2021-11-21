'It feels as if we are playing in Pakistan': Fakhar after the second T20I victory over Bangladesh

Before the first T20I of the series, Pakistan captain Babar Azam mentioned his excitement of the support from the Bangladeshis for his team. Babar thinks that Bangladesh cricket fans always support Pakistan.

This time what Fakhar Zaman said has come with an element of surprise.

The left-handed batter is unable to understand if the game is being played in Bangladesh or Pakistan.

There are enough reasons for him to think so. With this ongoing series the fans have returned back to the gallery. Here Pakistani supporters are seen along with Bangladeshi supporters.

Many Bangladeshis are also showing their utmost support to the Pakistan team.

They are appearing in the gallery with the flag of Pakistan. Mirpur's gallery is bursting with joy as the Pakistan batters hit fours and sixes or the Pakistan bowlers get wickets.

Fakhar is overwhelmed to get such support from the people of Bangladesh. The hero of Pakistan's second T20I victory does not understand if the game is being played in Bangladesh or his home country.

When asked about the supporters of Pakistan in Bangladesh, the match-winner Fakhar said, "I cannot believe it at all."

"Because I came here back in 2018 as well, but I have not seen so many fans supporting us over here."

"Many thanks to those who are coming here to support us."

"It is unbelievable as it feels as if we are playing in Pakistan."

Fakhar did not stop at this but he also mentioned, "If we take a wicket or play a good shot, we are getting the same support as the Bangladeshis."

"Even the Bangladeshis are supporting us and it is an astoundingly joyful news."

Pakistan have already won the three-match T20I series with a game in hand.

The two teams will head each other in the final T20I of the series on Monday.