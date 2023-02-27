Isle of Man cricketers dismissed for lowest-ever T20 score of 10

27 February, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 03:17 pm

Isle of Man were bowled out for just 10 in an international match against Spain on Sunday - the lowest-ever total in the history of men's Twenty20 cricket.

Joseph Burrows was the Isle of Man's top scorer with four while seven men were dismissed for nought.

Left-arm fast bowlers Atif Mehmood and Mohammad Kamran took four wickets each.

Kamran's haul included a hattrick in the third over when he sent back Luke Ward, Carl Hartmann and Edward Beard.

In reply, the Spanish side wrapped up victory off just two balls after opener Awais Ahmed smashed back-to-back sixes.

The previous lowest score in the format was Sydney Thunder's 15 against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League in Australia last year.

Before Sunday, the lowest T20 international total had been 21 made by Turkey against the Czech Republic in 2019.

"Crazy, just crazy," Spain coach Corey Rutgers told cricbuzz.com.

"Kamran and Mehmood were getting good swing and they just kept hitting pads and stumps. It just went four for four, five for five, six for six, I've never seen anything like it in my life."

Rutgers added: "Thank you to the Isle of Man guys for coming out, they brought a young team and gave us some tough games. I hope they're not too demoralised but I'm sure they'll only learn from it."

There had been no hint of the drama to come when the two sides met earlier in the day.

Isle of Man made 132-8 before Spain cantered to victory by seven wickets with 45 balls remaining.

The Isle of Man became an associate member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2017 and competed in World Cup qualifiers in 2016 and 2018.

