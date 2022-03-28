Isha Arafat Rudro achieves the Guinness World Record for the most basketball neck throws and catches in 30 seconds

Isha Arafat Rudro, a 19-year old football freestyler from Dhaka, Bangladesh, has achieved the Guinness World Record for the 'Most Basketball neck throws and catches' in 30 seconds.

The most basketball neck throws and catches in 30 seconds is 27 and was achieved by Tarun Kumar Cheddy in Seizième Mille, Mauritius, on 19 April 2020.

Isha Arafat Rudro equaled the record in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 13 November 2021.

Isha has always dreamt of holding a Guinness World Records Title.

He has been freestyling for over a year and practiced for four-five hours a day. In the future, he wishes to compete in the 'World football freestyle championship ' and 'Redbull Champions'.