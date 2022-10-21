Ireland make the Super 12s of T20 WC; West Indies knocked out

TBS Report
21 October, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 01:43 pm

Ireland, who failed to get past the first round in the last five editions of the T20 World Cup, have knocked two-time champions West Indies out of the tournament and booked a spot in the Super 12s. Although they started the tournament with quite a heavy defeat, Andy Balbirnie's side came back strongly with two excellent wins.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Ireland chased down the target of 147 set by the West Indies losing just one wicket and 15 balls to spare. Openers Paul Stirling and Balbirnie (37 off 23) added 73 off 7.3 overs and that took the match away from the West Indies. The win for Ireland then was a matter of time. 

Paul Stirling (66* off 48) hadn't been at his best of late but hit good form when his team needed him the most. Lorcan Tucker (45* off 35) played a good hand as well.

Earlier, the West Indies posted a below par total of 146 for five. Brandon King top-scored with 62 off 48 balls. But apart from Odean Smith (19* off 12), none of the batters could maintain a high strike-rate. Jphnson Charles (24 off 18) at the top of the order got a start but couldn't convert it.

Gareth Delany (3/16) was the pick of the bowlers for the West Indies as he removed three explosive West Indies batters - Evin Lewis, captain Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell. 

