Ireland fight hard but India emerge victorious in 2nd T20I in Malahide

Hindustan Times
29 June, 2022, 01:25 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 01:29 am

In response, Ireland kept themselves in the hunt until the final ball of the match as Ireland scored 221/5 in their 20 overs.

Hardik Pandya-led India won the second T20I against Ireland by four runs to seal the series 2-0. 

Batting first, India piled a gigantic 225/7 on the board. Deepak Hooda smashed a century, and found great support from Sanju Samson, who scored 77(42) in his comeback match. 

In response, Ireland kept themselves in the hunt until the final ball of the match as Ireland scored 221/5 in their 20 overs. Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie added 72 runs for the opening wicket before the former was cleaned up by Ravi Bishnoi on 40(18). 

Soon after his dismissal, Hardik Pandya effected a run-out as the hosts lost two wickets in quick succession. Balbirnie was then dismissed on 60(37). Umran Malik also picked his maiden international wicket in the form of Lorcan Tucker, who was caught on 5 by substitute fielder Yuzvendra Chahal. 

Harry Tector was the final Ireland batter to depart, he was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar on 39(28). Bhuvneshwar conceded 46 runs in his four-over quota. Harshal Patel conceded 54 in his quota. Ravi Bishnoi and Umran Malik also were a bit expensive with the ball.

