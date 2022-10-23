Ireland all-rounder Dockrell plays Super 12 match against Sri Lanka despite being Covid positive

George Dockrell, an all-rounder for Ireland, played in the Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 match that took place on Sunday against Sri Lanka despite having a positive test result for Covid-19.

According to a press release from Cricket Ireland, Dockrell has been identified as "possibly positive" and is being "managed in line with current local, national, and ICC protocols."

Dockrell's symptoms are mild, however team medical staff have managed his movements and interactions in line with tournament and government protocols in a bid for him to play in Sunday's encounter with Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval.

The ICC Chief Medical Officer, opposition team and stadium staff have been informed of the situation.

Cricket Ireland contacted the ICC chief medical officer, opposing team, and stadium staff.

Following Curtis Campher's dismissal in the 11th over of the match, Dockrell walked in to bat at No. 6 at the middle the order. Maheesh Theekshana bowled him after a 16-ball 14.

After Ireland's match against Sri Lanka, the side travel to Melbourne for their second Super 12 match against Afghanistan on October 28.

Tahlia McGrath, a female all-rounder for Australia's national team, competed in Australia's gold-medal match against India at the Commonwealth Games in August despite having previously tested positive. It was the first time a player diagnosed with Covid-19 competed at the international level of cricket.