Iraqi player gets two-year ban for 'trying to attack referee'

Sports

Reuters
13 April, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 05:01 pm

Iraqi player gets two-year ban for 'trying to attack referee'

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya lost 3-2 to Al-Kahraba after a last-gasp goal, to drop to second place in the league.

Reuters
13 April, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 05:01 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya midfielder Ibrahim Bayesh has been suspended for two years for trying to attack a referee after being sent off in a game on Sunday, the Iraqi Football Association said.

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya lost 3-2 to Al-Kahraba after a last-gasp goal, to drop to second place in the league.

"Ibrahim Bayesh mocked the referee as he was shown a second yellow card, and after that a red card, as a result (the player) ran towards the referee and tried to attack him, and he threatened and insulted the referee," Iraq's federation said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hammadi Ahmed, a member of the club's administrative board, also received a two-year ban after he pushed the referee and directed "harsh and obscene words" to the refereeing staff, the federation added.

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya will have to play three home matches without fans and were ordered to pay a fine of 10 million Iraqi dinars ($7,637.79) after their fans rioted after the game.

The club will also have to pay for repairs to the Al-Shaab Stadium after it was damaged during the riot.

Football

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

6h | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

6h | Panorama
Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

1d | Health

More Videos from TBS

All respect to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar

All respect to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar

1h | TBS Today
Bangla alphabets are taking places in ornaments

Bangla alphabets are taking places in ornaments

3h | TBS Stories
Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

21h | TBS Entertainment
Journey of a revolutionary ends

Journey of a revolutionary ends

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner