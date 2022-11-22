Iran's World Cup opener against England was more than just a game for 'Iranian Messi' Sardar Azmoun

TBS Report
22 November, 2022, 12:30 am
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 12:42 am

Iran's World Cup opener against England was more than just a game for 'Iranian Messi' Sardar Azmoun

He risked the wrath of Iran's authoritarian regime for opining about Mahsa Amini, the woman who died in police custody after being arrested for not wearing the hijab. 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Iran Fifa World Cup 2022 opener against England was more than just a match for Sardar Azmoun, also dubbed as the 'Iranian Messi'. He made an appearance as a substitute in the 77th minute of the game, the match was already done and dusted with Iran losing the match 6-2 eventually. But it was so much more for Azmoun.

Azmoun's inclusion in Iran's World Cup squad itself was controversial in the first place.

He risked the wrath of Iran's authoritarian regime for opining about Mahsa Amini, the woman who died in police custody after being arrested for not wearing the hijab. 

Protests followed and by the start of this month, there had been a reported 304 deaths after a security crackdown.

"At worst I'll be dismissed from the national team. No problem. I'd sacrifice that for one hair on the heads of Iranian women," Azmoun said. 

"This story will not be deleted. They can do what they want. Shame on you for killing so easily, long live Iranian women."

There were suggestions the Iranian authorities wanted Azmoun dropped yet when the squad was named, he was in it.

Manager Carlos Queiroz was combative when asked: "Are you OK representing a country like Iran that represses the rights of women?"

"You should think about what happened with the immigrants in England also," the Iran coach replied. 

"Players are free to protest as they would if they were from any other country. Everybody has the right to express themselves." 

"Footballers elsewhere are bending their knee and some people agree, some don't. In Iran, it's exactly the same," he added.

