Iran players resume singing of national anthem at World Cup match

Sports

Reuters
25 November, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 04:27 pm

Loud jeers were heard from Iranian supporters as the anthem played, with the team singing quietly as it played.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Iran's national football team sang during the playing of their national anthem at their second World Cup match against Wales on Friday, despite not singing in their opening game earlier this week in apparent support of protesters back home.

Loud jeers were heard from Iranian supporters as the anthem played, with the team singing quietly as it played.

Iranian authorities have responded with deadly force to suppress protests that have marked one of the boldest challenges to its clerical rulers since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

