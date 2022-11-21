Iran players refuse to sing national anthem at World Cup

Sports

Reuters
21 November, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 07:54 pm

The move has been a popular way of demonstrating support for the country’s ongoing protests, with various athletes refusing to sing along with the anthem.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Iran's national soccer team chose not to sing their country's anthem before their opening World Cup match against England on Monday, in an apparent show of support for protesters back home.

All of the starting 11 players were silent as the anthem was played at the Khalifa International Stadium.

More than two months of nationwide protests, sparked by the death of a young woman in the custody of the morality police, are among the boldest challenges posed to Iran's clerical leaders since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The move has been a popular way of demonstrating support for the country's ongoing protests, with various athletes refusing to sing along with the anthem.

