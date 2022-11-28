Iran lodge complaint with FIFA after USA remove Islamic Republic emblem from social media posts

28 November, 2022, 05:40 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 05:55 am

Iran lodge complaint with FIFA after USA remove Islamic Republic emblem from social media posts

If there wasn't enough noise surrounding Tuesday's World Cup match between the two sides, there certainly is now.

28 November, 2022, 05:40 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 05:55 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Iran's football federation has filed a complaint to FIFA after its Islamic Republic emblem was removed in flags featured on the USMNT's social media.

If there wasn't enough noise surrounding Tuesday's World Cup match between the two sides, there certainly is now. While the USA and Iran cut diplomatic relations in 1980, controversies surrounding the two continue well into the modern day, with the former removing the latter's Allah symbol in graphics posted on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram in an act that has sparked outrage from the Iranians.

"In an unprofessional act, the Instagram page of the US football federation removed the Allah symbol from the Iranian flag," Iran state news agency IRNA wrote. "The Iran Football Federation sent an email to Fifa to demand it issue a serious warning to the US federation."

USA's decision to remove Iran's Islamic symbol was a gesture to show "support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights" amid increasing levels of unrest in the country. Protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini whilst in custody back in September have been met with strict crackdowns up and down the country, leading the Iranian national team to refuse to sing their own national anthem before their opener against England. The US have since removed and replaced the altered Iranian flags, although a spokesman for US soccer has added they "still support the women of Iran".

The two sides meet in a blockbuster matchup on matchday 3, with both sides in need of a win to be absolutely sure of qualification from Group B.

