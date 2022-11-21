Iran gets consolation goal, but Rashford makes it 5-1 for England

Mehdi Taremi is found in the box by a neat pass and he lashes a first-time shot in off the underside of the bar. It is greeted by an almighty cheer.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Rashford has made an instant impact to score a goal as England go 5-1 up. This is first Fifa World Cup goal.

He beats a defender before slotting in past Hosseini, showing skill and composure. Kane did good work in the build-up.

Iran scored one back to make the scoreline 4-1 just five minutes ago.

Mehdi Taremi is found in the box by a neat pass and he lashes a first-time shot in off the underside of the bar. It is greeted by an almighty cheer.

A lapse in concentration from the England defence results in Taremi finding himself in good space. When he gets the ball, he slides it beyond Pickford.

Bukayo Saka is absolutely flying as he made it 4-0 for England. He bids his time being one on one. He just slots it in like he's in training. He's just got himself a brace in the World Cup, playing for England.

It was a brilliant finish. Just that quality, he shifted it back, brought it back, a little body swerve. All of those things get you the opportunity to get the shot off in such a tight space.

8:00 pm

Iran conceded three goals in the first-half in their 'more than just a match' against England. 

Raheem Sterling has looked like Euro 2020 Raheem Sterling in this first-half. And just to prove it he has just scored with outside of his boot, hit first time after a Harry Kane cross into the box. 3-0 England.

Gareth Southgate's team are having a lovely time. They look in complete control and are passing the ball around with ease

Earlier, Saka finished well from a corner as England doubled their lead. He latched onto a loose ball, striking powerfully from a Harry Maguire header.

England finally opened the scoring as Bellingham neatly tucked in with a header following a whipped-in ball from Shaw.

It was a terrific goal and the youngster has announced himself on the world stage as expected.

This was his first goal at the World Cup. What a moment for the young footballer. 

Iran are yet to have a shot on target which tells how in control England have been.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh, their No 7, just had a shot but nothing to trouble Jordan Pickford as it sailed over the bar.

