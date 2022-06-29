IPL to get extended window, says BCCI secretary Jay Shah

Sports

Reuters
29 June, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 06:39 pm

Related News

IPL to get extended window, says BCCI secretary Jay Shah

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah also told Reuters that there are no immediate plans to add more franchises to the 10-team competition and that any future additions must not dilute the quality of the product.

Reuters
29 June, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 06:39 pm
IPL to get extended window, says BCCI secretary Jay Shah

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will have an extended 10-week window in the next international calendar to allow all the world's top cricketers to participate in the popular Twenty20 competition, a top Indian board official told Reuters.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah also told Reuters that there are no immediate plans to add more franchises to the 10-team competition and that any future additions must not dilute the quality of the product.

"We are in discussions with the ICC (International Cricket Council) and several other cricket boards to have an exclusive window for the IPL," Shah said.

"Let me assure you that there will be a two-and-a-half-month window in the next ICC FTP (Future Tours Programme) calendar so that all top international players can participate.

"Since this tournament benefits all ... we have received a positive response from the ICC and other member boards," Shah added.

The IPL is currently played out over two months, during which time international cricket effectively comes to a halt. The league will go from the current 74 matches per season to 94 in 2027.

The governing ICC is likely to discuss the 2024-2031 FTP calendar next month.

The world's richest board saw their coffers boosted by $6.2 billion earlier this month from the sale of the Twenty20 league's media rights for the next five years. 

This year's IPL featured two new franchises and one of them, Gujarat Titans, beat Rajasthan Royals in front of 100,000 fans in the May 29 final in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat and Lucknow Super Giants paid a combined $1.7 billion to join the league, which would remain a 10-team affair "for now", said Shah.

"Expanding the IPL further will depend on many factors like expanding the talent pool with no compromise on quality of talent, strengthening grassroots, building the right infrastructure and many other factors," he said.

Shah dismissed suggestions that extending the IPL window would disrupt India's commitment to international cricket.

"The BCCI remains committed to international cricket and it's not just the marquee series like India v England or India v Australia," he said.

"We want to design a comprehensive calendar where we aim to help associate nations with consistent and regular bilateral tours."

Cricket

IPL / bcci

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

5h | Panorama
If Bangladesh produces and exports high-value-added MMF products right now, we can increase our total export by around 25% in value. Photo: Mumit M

Time ripe for Bangladesh RMG sector to focus more on man-made fibres

9h | Panorama
Human Library Bangladesh has organised so far nine sessions; eight have been held in different parts of Dhaka and one in Khulna. Photo: Courtesy

Human Library Bangladesh: Where the halls come alive with human voices

10h | Panorama
Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Beautiful mural at Padma bridge

Beautiful mural at Padma bridge

2h | Videos
Ferry terminals wear deserted look, traders fear losses

Ferry terminals wear deserted look, traders fear losses

3h | Videos
Top 10: World’s longest bridges

Top 10: World’s longest bridges

4h | Videos
Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture