IPL franchises on an expansion spree as the owners of MI, CSK, SRH, DC, RR, and LSG buy all six teams in South Africa's new T20 league

Sports

Hindustan Times
20 July, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 03:01 pm

Related News

IPL franchises on an expansion spree as the owners of MI, CSK, SRH, DC, RR, and LSG buy all six teams in South Africa's new T20 league

Recently, three IPL franchises – MI, Kolkata Knight Riders, and DC (GMR Group) had picked up teams in the upcoming UAE T20 league. KKR had made the first move by picking up a team in the Caribbean Premier League, eight years ago. Since RR and Punjab Kings have also bought franchises in the CPL.

Hindustan Times
20 July, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 03:01 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

When the Indian Premier League was first launched, rich and famous folk from the world of business and entertainment took a risk by deciding to run cricket teams for a 6-week T20 league. They called it 'cricketainment' then and most weren't quite sure of what the league would become. Cut to the present, the IPL is a qualified success and many franchise owners are now looking at cricket as a round-the-year business proposition.

The IPL playing window itself is set to expand up to ten weeks from 2024. Over and above that, eight of the existing ten franchises will be involved in some T20 league or the other in other pockets of the world, next year onwards.

The inflection point was the recent franchise auction for the upcoming Cricket South Africa (CSA) league in which one learns all the six teams up for grabs have gone to team owners from the IPL. Owners of Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals (Parth Jindal), Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants won team ownership rights, making the CSA T20, a reunion platform of sorts.

"All the new owners in the CSA league, also hold teams in IPL. CSA will be making the names public, this week," said one of the winners.

Recently, three IPL franchises – MI, Kolkata Knight Riders, and DC (GMR Group) had picked up teams in the upcoming UAE T20 league. KKR had made the first move by picking up a team in the Caribbean Premier League, eight years ago. Since RR and Punjab Kings have also bought franchises in the CPL.

Schedules of the UAE and CSA T20 leagues are likely to overlap, with both competitions expected to be launched in January 2023. This did not discourage five-time IPL winners MI from picking up teams in both the leagues.

The two part-owners of DC (Parth Jindal and GMR) will also be holding separate teams in these two competing leagues.

"None of the team owners are looking at these leagues as competing entities," said one owner on condition of anonymity. "The leagues may be jostling for marquee players, but for the IPL team owners, this is more of an opportunity to expand their cricket calendar. The real income still comes from the IPL."

KKR did not take the plunge in the CSA league but they will now have teams competing under the Knight Riders banner in UAE in Jan-Feb, IPL in March-May, the US in June-July, and the Caribbean islands in Aug-September.

Similarly, the Royals are spreading their wings with their CSA league ownership to add to CPL.

"For us, the CPL gives us another opportunity to develop players and coaches who can work across both franchises, and gives us the option to test out new approaches, bringing the latest innovations to the CPL to help us consistently compete," RR lead owner Manoj Badale recently told HT.

This multi-utilisation of support staff helps make informed choices for overseas player acquisition during IPL auctions. Equally, the player also seeks a long-term association. With Andre Russell having the option to choose between the Big Bash, CSA T20, and UAE T20 - their dates clash - he is inclined to pick the UAE league and the Knight Riders brand.

Not every IPL-styled franchise league has hit the jackpot with CSA having had two false starts in the past. They are now looking to benefit from their association with franchise owners who have run teams in the game's biggest cricket league.

Cricket

IPL / Mumbai Indians / Chennai Super Kings / Sunrisers Hyderabad / Rajasthan Royals / Lucknow Super Giants

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

1d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

2d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

2d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Effect of inflation on youth

Effect of inflation on youth

18m | Videos
Buyers, traders in trouble for govt decision to shutdown shops after 8pm

Buyers, traders in trouble for govt decision to shutdown shops after 8pm

23m | Videos
The village where leaf mats are made

The village where leaf mats are made

8h | Videos
When will power shortage end?

When will power shortage end?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership