IPL bound South Africa players likely to miss Test series against Bangladesh

South Africa will have to field a depleted squad in the two home Tests against Bangladesh as the regular red-ball players having contracts in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have unanimously decided to prefer the IPL over the Test matches, reported ESPNCricinfo. The Test series will begin on 31 March, five days after the commencement of the IPL.

The Cricket South Africa (CSA) has always given No Objection Certificates (NOC) to the players to play the IPL and not arranged any series during the IPL window before. But this year the IPL will be a longer tournament and South Africa have a home series during the window where there are points up for grabs.

However, the agreement between the CSA and BCCI will be the same as the former will release players for the IPL which means they will be without the pace trio of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen.

In the absence of the frontline pacers, South Africa will feature the inexperienced duo of Lutho Sipamla and Lizaad Williams. A more experienced Duanne Olivier will be available to lead the seam attack. Keshav Maharaj, the left-arm spinner, may be partnered by spin-bowling all-rounder George Linde.

ESPNCricinfo reported that a meeting was held between head coach Mark Boucher and the Test players where there was an attempt to convince them to prioritise the Tests over the IPL before flying to India. There is an indication that some players including Rabada could be persuaded to stay at least for the first Test. But it's more likely that the players will be available for the IPL from the beginning.