IPL 2023 Impact Player rule explained

A new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) brings with it a level of excitement and uncertainty over how the players in respective teams will perform, particularly the new ones, regardless of whether they are playing in the league for the first time or if they have simply switched sides and will be seen in different colours.

Anticipation over these first-time players increase with how big their name is, for example, the Rajasthan Royals have gone for England Test batting stalwart Joe Root, who is yet to play a single match in the IPL.

At the same time, fans won't be unfamiliar with a sense of mystery over other new aspects that might come with the league. Last season, it was the existence of two new teams in Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, one of whom even went on to win the league itself. This season, it is the introduction of a new rule that could fundamentally change how teams approach T20 matches, particularly in the Indian subcontinent.

What is an Impact Player?

According to the rule, the captain will walk out for the toss with two team sheets. Instead of exchanging the sheets before the toss, the captains will choose which one is that they want to go with after the toss is done, which means they will be able to choose their team based on whether they are batting or bowling first. Additionally, while the captain only named a 12th man in the team sheet earlier, now they can name five substitute players, one of whom would be designated as the Impact Player and will be allowed to take part in the game.

When can the Impact Player be brought on?

The player can be brought on during stoppages in during the first or second innings of the match, which means at the end of an over, after the fall of a wicket or at the start of an innings. When captains choose to go for an Impact Player, the umpires are to make a cross signal with both hands over their heads. While there are talks of cricket becoming a 12 vs 12 because of this rule, it won't be the case as the Impact Player has to be substituted in for another player and once that is done, the player who has been taken off can play no further role in the match.

Who can be the Impact Player?

The Impact Player cannot be used by teams to work a way around the limitation over the number of foreign players they can use in a match. If a team already are playing four foreign players, the Impact Player has to be an India. If that isn't the case though, then the Impact player can be a foreigner.

How can the rule affect tactical calculations?

The biggest rule for the introduction of this rule is to negate the oversized influence of dew in evening matches in many venues in India, with chasing teams winning matches more often than not. If a team has been tasked with batting first, they can choose the team sheet in which they have an extra batter and make as many runs as they want. Once their turn to field comes, the captain can exchange the extra batter for a bowler who can put pressure in the middle overs so that their other main bowlers can conserve their quotas.

One could start seeing teams opting to play just three foreign players more often now so as to use an experienced international star as their Impact Player as opposed to a younger domestic player. It has to be noted, though, that according to ESPNCricinfo, several franchise coaches and talent scouts, who watched the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in person, said the Impact Player was utilised for "damage control" rather than as a tactical tool.

Similar rules in other tournaments

The rule is similar to the X-Factor rule that is in place in Australia's Big Bash League and, as stated earlier, a variation of it had also implemented it in the 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The X-Factor rule is different in the way that in this, a player who for some reason has not been able to play an active role in the game can be substituted. It means that an unused spinner can be substituted for a fast bowler if the conditions favour pace or an unused batter can be replaced by an extra bowler and so on. Meanwhile, the Impact Player rule used in the SMAT was also fundamentally different in the way that the teams had to nominate the Impact Player before the toss, as opposed to what is the case in the IPL, and they had to bring the player on before the 14th over of the match.