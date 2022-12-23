IPL 2023 auction: Shakib unsold in first call

No team in the auction showed their interest to recruit him. He won't be available for the whole tournament anyway because of international commitments. 

Bangladesh premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been unsold in the first call in the mini auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Shakib was one of the players bracketed in the second-highest base price - INR 1.5 crore.

No one in the auction showed their interest to recruit him. He won't be available for the whole tournament anyway because of international commitments. 

Out of the 15 seasons of the IPL, Shakib participated in nine of them. Picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2011, the all-rounder was an important member of the two title-winning sides in 2012 and 2014.

In 2018, Shakib was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad and the all-rounder returned to KKR in 2021. He was unsold in the mega auction for the 2022 IPL too. Shakib has 793 runs and 63 wickets from 71 matches in the tournament.

He scored 793 runs in 52 innings at an average of 19.83. He has just two half-centuries under his belt in the IPL. He hit 73 fours and 21 sixes in the IPL, the world's most attractive T20 tournament.

On the other hand, he took 63 wickets with the cherry, conceding 7.44 runs per over with no four or five-wicket haul.

