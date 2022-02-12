IPL 2022 Auction: Full list of 74 players sold to all 10 franchises on Day 1

12 February, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 11:15 pm

The proceedings will begin at 12:30 PM BDST on Sunday. All teams will submit a list of 20 players they seek for the accelerated auction process tomorrow.

IPL 2022 Auction: Full list of 74 players sold to all 10 franchises on Day 1

The opening day of the IPL 2022 mega-auction was a slow affair with only 97 players going under the hammer instead of the scheduled 161 but there was a wealth of excitement for all 10 franchises. A total of 74 players were sold with ₹3,88,10,00,000 spent.

Among those to hit the pay dirt were the Indian duo of Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar, who bagged jaw-dropping amounts. Mumbai Indians spent a whopping ₹15.25 crore for Ishan Kishan to reacquire the 23-year-old, while Chennai Super Kings won a fierce bidding war for Deepak Chahar, purchasing him for ₹14 crore. As the action now shifts to Day 2 on Sunday, here is a look of all players that were sold.

Here is the full list of players sold on Day 1 of the auction.

Shikhar Dhawan –Punjab Kings – ₹8.25 Crore

Ravichandran Ashwin – Rajasthan Royals – ₹5 Crore

Pat Cummins – Kolkata Knight Riders – ₹7.25 Crore

Kagiso Rabada – Punjab Kings – ₹9.25 Crore

Trent Boult – Rajasthan Royals – ₹8 Crore

Shreyas Iyer – Kolkata Knight Riders – ₹12.25 Crore

Mohammed Shami – Gujarat Titans – Rs. 6.25 Crore

Faf du Plessis – Royal Challengers Bangalore – ₹7 Crore

Quinton de Kock – Lucknow Super Giants – ₹6.75 Crore

David Warner – Delhi Capitals – ₹6.25 Crore

Manish Pandey – Lucknow Super Giants – ₹4.60 Crore

Shimron Hetmyer – Rajasthan Royals – ₹8.50 Crore

Robin Uthappa – Chennai Super Kings – ₹2 Crore

Jason Roy – Gujarat Titans – ₹2 Crore

Devdutt Padikkal – Rajasthan Royals – ₹7.75 Crore

Dwayne Bravo – Chennai Super Kings – ₹4.40 Crore

Nitish Rana – Kolkata Knight Riders – ₹8 Crore

Jason Holder – Lucknow Super Giants – ₹8.75 Crore

Harshal Patel – Royal Challengers Bangalore – ₹10.75 Crore

Deepak Hooda – Lucknow Super Giants – ₹5.75 Crore

Wanindu Hasaranga – Royal Challengers Bangalore – ₹10.75 Crore

Washington Sundar – Sunrisers Hyderabad – ₹8.75 Crore

Krunal Pandya – Lucknow Super Giants – ₹8.25 Crore

Mitchell Marsh – Delhi Capitals – ₹6.50 Crore

Ambati Rayudu – Chennai Super Kings – ₹6.75 Crore

Ishan Kishan – Mumbai Indians – ₹15.25 Crore

Jonny Bairstow – Punjab Kings – ₹6.75 Crore

Dinesh Karthik – Royal Challengers Bangalore – ₹5.50 Crore

Nicholas Pooran – Sunrisers Hyderabad – ₹10.75 Crore

T Natarajan – Sunrisers Hyderabad – ₹4 Crore

Deepak Chahar – Chennai Super Kings – ₹14 Crore

Prasidh Krishna – Rajasthan Royals – ₹10 Crore

Lockie Ferguson – Gujarat Titans – ₹10 Crore

Josh Hazlewood – Royal Challengers Bangalore – ₹7.75 Crore

Mark Wood -Lucknow Super Giants – ₹7.50 Crore

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Sunrisers Hyderabad – ₹4.20 Crore

Shardul Thakur – Delhi Capitals – ₹10.75 Crore

Mustafizur Rahman – Delhi Capitals – ₹2 Crore

Kuldeep Yadav – Delhi Capitals – ₹2 Crore

Yuzvendra Chahal- Rajasthan Royals- 6.50 crore

Priyam Garg – Sunrisers Hyderabad – ₹20 Lakh

Abhinav Sadarangani – Gujarat Titans – ₹2.60 Crore

Dewald Brevis – Mumbai Indians – ₹3 Crore

Ashwin Hebbar – Delhi Capitals – ₹20 Lakh

Rahul Tripathi – Sunrisers Hyderabad – ₹8.50 crore

Riyan Parag – Rajasthan Royals – ₹3.80 Crore

Abhishek Sharma – Sunrisers Hyderabad – ₹6.50 Crore

Sarfaraz Khan – Delhi Capitals – ₹20 Lakh

Shahrukh Khan – Punjab Kings – ₹9 Crore

Shivam Mavi – Kolkata Knight Riders – ₹7.25 Crore

Rahul Tewatia – Gujarat Titans – ₹9 Crore

Kamlesh Nagarkoti – Delhi Capitals – ₹1.1 Crore

Harpreet Brar – Punjab Kings – ₹3.8 Crore

Shahbaz Ahmed – Royal Challengers Bangalore – ₹2.4 Crore

KS Bharat – Delhi Capitals – ₹2 Crore

Anuj Rawat – Royal Challengers Bangalore – ₹3.4 Crore

Prabhsimran Singh – Punjab Kings – ₹60 Lakhs

Sheldon Jackson – Kolkata Knight Riders – ₹60 Lakhs

Jitesh Sharma – Punjab Sharma – ₹20 Lakh

Basil Thampi – Mumbai Indians – ₹30 Lakh

Kartik Tyagi – Sunrisers Hyderabad – ₹4 Crore

Akashdeep – Royal Challengers Bangalore – ₹20 Lakh

KM Asif – Chennai Super Kings – ₹20 Lakh

Avesh Khan – Lucknow Super Giants – ₹10 Crore

Ishan Porel – Punjab Kings – ₹25 Lakh

Tushar Deshpande – Chennai Super Kings – ₹20 Lakh

Ankit Rajpoot – Lucknow Super Giants – ₹50 Lakh

Noor Ahmad – Gujarat Titans – ₹30 Lakh

Murugan Ashwin – Mumbai Indians – ₹1.60 Crore

KC Cariappa – Rajasthan Royals – ₹30 Lakh

Shreyas Gopal – Sunrisers Hyderabad – ₹75 Lakh

Jagadeesha Suchith – Sunrisers Hyderabad – ₹20 Lakh

R Sai Kishore – Gujarat Titans – ₹3 Crore

