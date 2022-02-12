IPL 2022 Auction: Full list of 74 players sold to all 10 franchises on Day 1
The proceedings will begin at 12:30 PM BDST on Sunday. All teams will submit a list of 20 players they seek for the accelerated auction process tomorrow.
The opening day of the IPL 2022 mega-auction was a slow affair with only 97 players going under the hammer instead of the scheduled 161 but there was a wealth of excitement for all 10 franchises. A total of 74 players were sold with ₹3,88,10,00,000 spent.
Among those to hit the pay dirt were the Indian duo of Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar, who bagged jaw-dropping amounts. Mumbai Indians spent a whopping ₹15.25 crore for Ishan Kishan to reacquire the 23-year-old, while Chennai Super Kings won a fierce bidding war for Deepak Chahar, purchasing him for ₹14 crore. As the action now shifts to Day 2 on Sunday, here is a look of all players that were sold.
Here is the full list of players sold on Day 1 of the auction.
Shikhar Dhawan –Punjab Kings – ₹8.25 Crore
Ravichandran Ashwin – Rajasthan Royals – ₹5 Crore
Pat Cummins – Kolkata Knight Riders – ₹7.25 Crore
Kagiso Rabada – Punjab Kings – ₹9.25 Crore
Trent Boult – Rajasthan Royals – ₹8 Crore
Shreyas Iyer – Kolkata Knight Riders – ₹12.25 Crore
Mohammed Shami – Gujarat Titans – Rs. 6.25 Crore
Faf du Plessis – Royal Challengers Bangalore – ₹7 Crore
Quinton de Kock – Lucknow Super Giants – ₹6.75 Crore
David Warner – Delhi Capitals – ₹6.25 Crore
Manish Pandey – Lucknow Super Giants – ₹4.60 Crore
Shimron Hetmyer – Rajasthan Royals – ₹8.50 Crore
Robin Uthappa – Chennai Super Kings – ₹2 Crore
Jason Roy – Gujarat Titans – ₹2 Crore
Devdutt Padikkal – Rajasthan Royals – ₹7.75 Crore
Dwayne Bravo – Chennai Super Kings – ₹4.40 Crore
Nitish Rana – Kolkata Knight Riders – ₹8 Crore
Jason Holder – Lucknow Super Giants – ₹8.75 Crore
Harshal Patel – Royal Challengers Bangalore – ₹10.75 Crore
Deepak Hooda – Lucknow Super Giants – ₹5.75 Crore
Wanindu Hasaranga – Royal Challengers Bangalore – ₹10.75 Crore
Washington Sundar – Sunrisers Hyderabad – ₹8.75 Crore
Krunal Pandya – Lucknow Super Giants – ₹8.25 Crore
Mitchell Marsh – Delhi Capitals – ₹6.50 Crore
Ambati Rayudu – Chennai Super Kings – ₹6.75 Crore
Ishan Kishan – Mumbai Indians – ₹15.25 Crore
Jonny Bairstow – Punjab Kings – ₹6.75 Crore
Dinesh Karthik – Royal Challengers Bangalore – ₹5.50 Crore
Nicholas Pooran – Sunrisers Hyderabad – ₹10.75 Crore
T Natarajan – Sunrisers Hyderabad – ₹4 Crore
Deepak Chahar – Chennai Super Kings – ₹14 Crore
Prasidh Krishna – Rajasthan Royals – ₹10 Crore
Lockie Ferguson – Gujarat Titans – ₹10 Crore
Josh Hazlewood – Royal Challengers Bangalore – ₹7.75 Crore
Mark Wood -Lucknow Super Giants – ₹7.50 Crore
Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Sunrisers Hyderabad – ₹4.20 Crore
Shardul Thakur – Delhi Capitals – ₹10.75 Crore
Mustafizur Rahman – Delhi Capitals – ₹2 Crore
Kuldeep Yadav – Delhi Capitals – ₹2 Crore
Yuzvendra Chahal- Rajasthan Royals- 6.50 crore
Priyam Garg – Sunrisers Hyderabad – ₹20 Lakh
Abhinav Sadarangani – Gujarat Titans – ₹2.60 Crore
Dewald Brevis – Mumbai Indians – ₹3 Crore
Ashwin Hebbar – Delhi Capitals – ₹20 Lakh
Rahul Tripathi – Sunrisers Hyderabad – ₹8.50 crore
Riyan Parag – Rajasthan Royals – ₹3.80 Crore
Abhishek Sharma – Sunrisers Hyderabad – ₹6.50 Crore
Sarfaraz Khan – Delhi Capitals – ₹20 Lakh
Shahrukh Khan – Punjab Kings – ₹9 Crore
Shivam Mavi – Kolkata Knight Riders – ₹7.25 Crore
Rahul Tewatia – Gujarat Titans – ₹9 Crore
Kamlesh Nagarkoti – Delhi Capitals – ₹1.1 Crore
Harpreet Brar – Punjab Kings – ₹3.8 Crore
Shahbaz Ahmed – Royal Challengers Bangalore – ₹2.4 Crore
KS Bharat – Delhi Capitals – ₹2 Crore
Anuj Rawat – Royal Challengers Bangalore – ₹3.4 Crore
Prabhsimran Singh – Punjab Kings – ₹60 Lakhs
Sheldon Jackson – Kolkata Knight Riders – ₹60 Lakhs
Jitesh Sharma – Punjab Sharma – ₹20 Lakh
Basil Thampi – Mumbai Indians – ₹30 Lakh
Kartik Tyagi – Sunrisers Hyderabad – ₹4 Crore
Akashdeep – Royal Challengers Bangalore – ₹20 Lakh
KM Asif – Chennai Super Kings – ₹20 Lakh
Avesh Khan – Lucknow Super Giants – ₹10 Crore
Ishan Porel – Punjab Kings – ₹25 Lakh
Tushar Deshpande – Chennai Super Kings – ₹20 Lakh
Ankit Rajpoot – Lucknow Super Giants – ₹50 Lakh
Noor Ahmad – Gujarat Titans – ₹30 Lakh
Murugan Ashwin – Mumbai Indians – ₹1.60 Crore
KC Cariappa – Rajasthan Royals – ₹30 Lakh
Shreyas Gopal – Sunrisers Hyderabad – ₹75 Lakh
Jagadeesha Suchith – Sunrisers Hyderabad – ₹20 Lakh
R Sai Kishore – Gujarat Titans – ₹3 Crore
