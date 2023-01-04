IPDC becomes gold sponsor of Sylhet Strikers

TBS Report
04 January, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 10:10 pm

IPDC Finance Limited, one of the leading non-banking financial institutions of the country, has joined them in the new journey. They have become the gold sponsor of the franchise. The agreement was signed between Sylhet and IPDC at a hotel in the capital on Wednesday.

Sylhet-based franchises have participated in every tournament of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) so far. The franchise has changed ownership many times, but their fortunes have never changed. The franchise could never perform well in the event but this time Sylhet Strikers are hoping for a new beginning under the captaincy of Mashrafe Mortaza.

IPDC Finance Limited, one of the leading non-banking financial institutions of the country, has joined them in the new journey. They have become the gold sponsor of the franchise. The agreement was signed between Sylhet and IPDC at a hotel in the capital on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of IPDC Finance Ltd Md. Mominul Islam, Managing Director of Future Sports Bangladesh Ltd owned by Sylhet Strikers Helal Bin Yusuf, Chairman of Future Sports Bangladesh Ltd Sarwar Chowdhury and officials of the two organisations were present at the signing ceremony.

After signing the agreement, IPDC CEO and MD Mominul Islam said, "We are happy to be a part of the biggest local tournament in Bangladesh cricket and we are very optimistic about our team. We have a lot of talented players in the team and I believe that under the leadership of Mashrafe Mortaza, we will be able to give the fans something wonderful.''

Apart from being associated with cricket, Mominul Islam said that he joined hands with Sylhet after seeing Mashrafe at the helm. He said, "The selfless role to bring Bangladesh cricket here is possible because of Mashrafe's dedication to the country and cricket."

"There may be more good players, but there may not be people like Mashrafe in the country's cricket history to take the country's cricket forward by showing dedication. This may be the main reason for association with Sylhet, but not the only reason. We want to be with cricket. It started with Sylhet, we have plans to be involved with cricket for many more purposes in the future.'' he added.

Sarwar Chowdhury, chairman of Future Sports Bangladesh Ltd, said that apart from participating in the BPL, they have plans to work with Bangladesh cricket. He said, "Where Mashrafe is, IPDC is there." 

"It is true that BPL is not much of a stage for the development of cricket. But this time, as the franchisees are contracted for three years, I am hoping for something different. We have already done a pacer hunt program. We have a plan to work for the development of cricket, we will inform you in the future."

