International cricket matches in Rajshahi from Thursday after 13 years

Sports

BSS
10 May, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 03:26 pm

Related News

International cricket matches in Rajshahi from Thursday after 13 years

Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Divisional Stadium was built in 2004 with a capacity of 15,000. The stadium hosted three group-stage matches of the 2004 U19 Cricket World Cup and lastly four matches of the 2010 South Asian Games.

BSS
10 May, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 03:26 pm
Photo: Tanvir Ahmed Pranto
Photo: Tanvir Ahmed Pranto

The international cricket matches are going to return in Rajshahi City from tomorrow (Thursday) after a long 13-year gap.

In the matches, the hosts Bangladesh U19 cricket team will take on its Pakistan counterpart at Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Divisional Stadium.

Arefin Islam, Rajshahi Venue Manager of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), said three One Day International (ODI) matches between the two teams will be held on May 11, 13, and 15, while the only T20 match will take place on May 17.

He also said all sorts of necessary preparations centering the cricket series were already completed.

Meanwhile, both teams arrived in Rajshahi on Tuesday afternoon and the officials welcomed them at Hazrat Shah Makhdum Airport.

Khaled Mashud Pilot, the former captain of the Bangladesh National Cricket team, said that there was no international match in Rajshahi for many years.

At least a new chapter will begin when the Under18, Under19 games are played. It will be very good for Rajshahi Cricket Stadium. Rajshahi and Rajshahi players will once again be promoted in international cricket.

Pilot said the Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Divisional Stadium is one of the biggest cricket venues in the country's northwest region but has been neglected for a long period of time

National and international cricket stars have played here for various teams and clubs, but there has been no international cricket competition for many years.

Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Divisional Stadium was built in 2004 with a capacity of 15,000. The stadium hosted three group-stage matches of the 2004 U19 Cricket World Cup and lastly four matches of the 2010 South Asian Games.

After that, international matches were stopped due to the lack of only three-star or five-star hotels in Rajshahi. It also lost the status of a Test venue.

Cricket

Shaheed Kamaruzzaman Stadium / rajshahi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

3h | Pursuit
Members of Team Bangladesh, who were up against 60 students from 7 countries, pose with their mentors at SAESM 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the future star economists of Bangladesh

3h | Pursuit
People’s representatives started the conversion of the forest land into khas land, and leased them to many displaced fishermen, soon after Nijhum Dwip became a union. Photo: Rajib Dhar

What will Nijhum Dwip offer if it loses its forest and deer?

7h | Panorama
The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

20h | TBS Face to Face
Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

19h | TBS Stories
‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

20h | TBS World
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

23h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

6
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter