'Insulted' Courtois refuses to play Belgium qualifier

Sports

AFP
20 June, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 03:41 pm

'Insulted' Courtois refuses to play Belgium qualifier

In the absence of regular skipper Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku wore the captain's armband for a 1-1 draw with Austria last Saturday.

AFP
20 June, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 03:41 pm
&#039;Insulted&#039; Courtois refuses to play Belgium qualifier

Thibaut Courtois has refused to make the trip to Tallinn for Belgium's Euro 2024 qualifier against Estonia on Tuesday after being overlooked for the stand-in captaincy last week.

In the absence of regular skipper Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku wore the captain's armband for a 1-1 draw with Austria last Saturday.

Coach Domenico Tedesco said the plan had been for his two vice-captains, Lukaku and Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois, to lead the side in one match each during the international break.

"After the game Thibaut suddenly wanted to talk to me and told me he was going home because he was disappointed and felt insulted," Tedesco told a press conference on Monday.

"In my eyes, he's the best goalkeeper in the world. I appreciate him as a goalkeeper and also as a person.

"I'm surprised and shocked that he felt offended and disappointed.

"In March, we decided that Kevin would be captain and there would be two vice-captains -- Lukaku and Courtois."

Courtois in a statement said he was "surprised" to hear Tedesco "give a partial and subjective view of a private conversation".

"I asked him, not out of personal interest, to explain and take decisions to avoid situations we have already experienced that harmed us," he said.

"To be captain or not isn't a whim or a random decision, it's up to him (Tedesco) to decide and that's what I tried to make him understand."

Strasbourg 'keeper Matz Sels will take Courtois' place in goal for the Estonia game.

Belgian media reported that Courtois' decision also came as a surprise to his teammates.

"It's a sad situation," said veteran defender Jan Vertonghen.

"I would prefer Thibaut to be there but the group process is important. That process is now certainly disrupted and a solution will have to be found."

Belgium were affected by reported infighting during the World Cup last year when they crashed out in the group stage, with De Bruyne saying during the tournament the team were "too old".

Previous captain Eden Hazard retired from international football after the debacle in Qatar and coach Roberto Martinez left.

Belgium have four points from two games in Euro qualifying, sitting second in Group F behind Austria.

Football

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

3h | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

4h | Habitat
Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

6h | Panorama
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

37m | TBS Insight
Set your goal before investing

Set your goal before investing

19h | TBS Markets
Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

22h | TBS Stories
Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

23h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline