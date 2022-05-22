'An insult to football' - Spanish league to file complaint over PSG's new Mbappe deal

22 May, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 01:57 pm

'An insult to football' - Spanish league to file complaint over PSG's new Mbappe deal

The league's announcement on Saturday came after Mbappé's decision to stay with PSG instead of joining Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid.

Photo: Reuters
The Spanish league will file a complaint against Paris Saint-Germain over the renewal of Kylian Mbappé's contract, saying the "scandalous" agreement attacks the economic stability of European soccer.

The league's announcement on Saturday came after Mbappé's decision to stay with PSG instead of joining Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid.

The league said in a statement it will file the complaint to UEFA, the European Union, and French administrative and fiscal authorities to "defend the economic ecosystem of European football and its sustainability."

The league said the agreement puts "at risk hundreds of thousands of jobs and the integrity of the sport, not only in European competitions but also in domestic leagues."

"It is scandalous that a club like PSG, which last season reported losses of more than 220 million euros after accumulating losses of more than 700 million euros in prior seasons (while reporting sponsorship income at doubtful valuation), with a squad, cost around 650 million euros for this season, can close such an agreement, while those clubs that could afford the hiring of the player without seeing their wage bill compromised, are left without being able to sign him."

Mbappé signed a new three-year contract till 2025, saying he was happy to continue his "adventure" in Paris.

The league has filed complaints against PSG to UEFA over non-compliance with financial fair play rules in the past. UEFA initially sanctioned the French club but the Court of Arbitration for Sport reversed the sanctions in a "bizarre decision," according to the league.

"PSG is assuming an impossible investment, seeing that it has an unacceptable wage bill and large financial losses in prior seasons. It is violating current UEFA and French economic control rules," the league said. "This behavior demonstrates once more that state-owned clubs do not respect and do not want to respect the rules of a sector as important as football. These rules are key to protect and sustain hundreds of thousands of jobs."

Spanish league president Javier Tebas has often attacked state-owned clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City for what he calls their disregard to financial fair play rules.

He tweeted after the news broke that Mbappé was staying with PSG that it was an "INSULT to soccer."

