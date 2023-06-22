Injury scare for openers ahead of Afghanistan series

Injury scare for openers ahead of Afghanistan series

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

All of the three openers of Bangladesh squad for the ensuing ODI series against Afghanistan coincidentally faced injury scare simultaneously during today's practice session at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

According to team management, there is nothing to be worried about the three openers- captain Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim and Liton Das.

Tamim Iqbal was ruled out of the one-off Test against Afghanistan due to his lower back issue and the same problem arose in today's practice session when he had a fielding exercise session. He stopped his practice immediately and left the ground for the dressing room.

Litton Das however looked to be in some discomfort after a delivery of a thrower hit on his hand while he was batting. He also left the batting session, walking out of the nets.

Litton was understood to be in pain and before leaving the net, he was seen to talk with the physio.

Back up opener Naim  who was recalled to the Bangladesh ODI squad after two years, got hit by a delivery above his knee. He however showed no sign of pain and continued batting.

 

 

 

