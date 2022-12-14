Injury concern? Messi seen holding hamstring during semi final win against Croatia

Sports

TBS Report
14 December, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 12:46 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Argentina suffered a scare in the early stages of Argentina's World Cup semi-final clash as Lionel Messi appeared to pick up a knock.

The Argentina star was spotted holding his hamstring early on in the clash against Croatia.

The talisman was able to stay on for the whole game and went on to open the scoring with a penalty before setting up one more as his side won 3-0.

Messi is now the World Cup's joint-highest scorer on five goals alongside France's Kylian Mbappe.

The attacker is determined to go all the way to win the competition this year in what will be his final campaign with the national team.

The South American side will go on to meet either France or Morocco in the final on December 18.

 

