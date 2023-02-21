Injured Warner ruled out of India tour

AFP
21 February, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2023, 01:28 pm

Australia opening batter David Warner will return home from India and miss the last two Tests after an elbow fracture and concussion, Cricket Australia said Tuesday.

It is the second injury blow in two days for struggling Australia, who are 2-0 down in the four-Test series.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood was sent home Monday after failing to recover from an Achilles tendon injury.

Warner was hit on the helmet shortly after being struck on the elbow on the opening day of the second Test defeat in Delhi. He was replaced by concussion substitute Matt Renshaw.

Warner, who scored just 26 runs as Australia lost both of the opening two matches, will miss the third and fourth Tests at Indore and Ahmedabad but it is hoped he can return for the subsequent one-day series.

"David Warner has been ruled out of the Test tour of India and will return home," a Cricket Australia statement said.

"After further assessment, he will require a period of rehabilitation which will preclude any further involvement in the remainder of the Test series.

"It is currently anticipated that he will return to India for the three one-day internationals which follow the Test series."

Australia captain Pat Cummins has also flown home because of a family illness but is expected to return in time for the third Test, which starts on 1 March.

