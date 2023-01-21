Injured Neuer still Bayern's number one, says coach

Sports

AFP
21 January, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2023, 02:02 pm

Related News

Injured Neuer still Bayern's number one, says coach

Sommer, 34, officially signed with Bayern from Borussia Moenchengladbach on Thursday and played his first game on Friday, where his side drew 1-1 away against RB Leipzig.

AFP
21 January, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2023, 02:02 pm
Injured Neuer still Bayern&#039;s number one, says coach

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann said on Friday that injured captain Manuel Neuer remains the club's first-choice goalkeeper, despite the addition of "outstanding" Yann Sommer.

Sommer, 34, officially signed with Bayern from Borussia Moenchengladbach on Thursday and played his first game on Friday, where his side drew 1-1 away against RB Leipzig.

"Yann had a good game, it's not an easy situation. Manu is our captain and a world-class player," Nagelsmann said at the post-match press conference.

"To come in after such a short (preparation) time isn't easy."

He added: "Manuel is our captain and our number one. We're doing everything we can to get him healthy, and then we assume he'll be back in the summer.

"What happens then, we will clarify in the summer."

Neuer broke his leg while skiing in December and will miss the remainder of the season, although some reports have suggested the injury could rule him out for the calendar year.

Sommer is first choice for Switzerland, is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe and is two years younger than Neuer.

His contract runs until the summer of 2025, one year longer than Neuer's, giving rise to suspicions he may replace the 2014 World Cup winner between the sticks.

Sommer said after the match he was looking forward to settling in at the side, after a "hectic" few days.

"The routines weren't perfect yet of course, but it was fun.

"I thought it was pretty good, but with the ball you sometimes don't know how the players run. We will work on that in training. I'm looking forward to a calmer day and then it's off to the first home game."

Bayern welcome Cologne to Munich's Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

Football

Manuel Neuer / Bayern Munich

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The best 5 Thalis in Dhaka

2h | Food
The treatment of a subject as sensitive as the Holey Artisan Attack needs strict adherence to the facts. Photo: Collected

'Faraaz': The fine line between public and private, creativity and sensitivity

6h | Panorama
Into the realm of carnivorous plants

Into the realm of carnivorous plants

1d | Earth
Ardern’s decision to stand down shows that women continue to be torn between their political ambitions and private lives. Photo: Bloomberg

Jacinda Ardern gives the world a lesson in humility

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fund crisis, cost rise stall over 1,000 dev projects

Fund crisis, cost rise stall over 1,000 dev projects

39m | TBS Insight
Do's and don'ts in stock market

Do's and don'ts in stock market

2h | TBS Markets
Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

1d | TBS SPORTS
Most famous villains of Hollywood

Most famous villains of Hollywood

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

3
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February